Ex-cop gets probation after taking plea in molestation case: 'That family was let down'

A former York City police officer won’t see the inside of a prison despite admitting he molested a teenage girl he met as a juvenile engagement officer.

Joseph Palmer Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. Five felony charges and another misdemeanor charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. According to the plea document read in open court Wednesday, Palmer admitted to sexual activity with a minor.

For his plea, Palmer was sentenced to five years of probation with modified sex offender conditions that will let him spend time with his three young children and use the internet for work purposes.

'I feel betrayed': Few people in the courtroom were satisfied with the agreement.

“It feels like there’s very little justice for her,” the victim’s mother said as she read a statement in court. “I feel betrayed in a way that I cannot put into words.”

The York Dispatch has not disclosed the name of the victim nor her parents due to the nature of the offense involving a minor.

When the woman finished, Judge Harry Ness asked if she accepted the agreement despite her feelings.

She said the answer isn't a simple yes or no. It was important that Palmer admit guilt, she said, but she also wanted to see a stricter punishment handed down against him.

The victim's father echoed the mother's dissatisfaction.

“I’m sickened by the possibility that we could possibly run into him at the grocery store," he said.

His daughter also wanted a harsher penalty.

“Five years of probation will never be enough for the harm you caused,” the father said while reading from a statement the teen wrote.

'That family was let down': After the hearing, outside the courtroom, York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow shook his head as he gathered his thoughts on the case.

“It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough. He broke everybody. Everybody he trusted, he broke everybody,” he said. “That family was let down.”

Muldrow and others around him indicated a prison sentence would’ve been appropriate.

He spoke further in a later emailed statement.

"My heart hurts for this family. My heart hurts for my guys, for all the people that trusted that man," Muldrow said, while also stating the teen was right to speak out. "I'm so so proud of her for standing up, fighting for herself and helping hold him accountable."

Muldrow, several detectives and members of the city’s Group Violence Intervention unit watched the hearing from the gallery as they sat near the family.

Palmer sat alone, silently, next to his attorney.

He was free on a $50,000 unsecured bail.

Palmer was placed on leave in March 2022 when the family reported molestation allegations. He left the department a month later while under investigation.

The accusations: Police said Palmer molested the teen twice while also sending sexually explicit texts and images to her phone and through Snapchat between September 2021 and January 2022.

Palmer met the teen and her family during a community walk while he worked as a juvenile engagement officer for the department. The family said the abuse started soon after, while alleging he also worked to befriend the parents.

“He did anything and everything to infiltrate our family by any means necessary,” the victim's mother said. “He’s morally bankrupt. He destroyed our family.”

The family also alleged Palmer used his position at the time to intimidate the teen into silence. He also targeted the teen’s older sister, they said.

The teen, 16 years old at the time, blocked Palmer on social media by early 2022. The sisters also eventually talked and came forward to their parents before the report was filed, charging documents show.

“As a parent, I feel my number one job is to protect my child,” the teen's father said, while holding back sobs. “Fathers are supposed to protect their kids from evil people, and I failed.”

Judge Ness sought to reassure the victim's family after his statement.

“You have not failed as a parent, sir,” Ness said. “Evil wears a mask, you can’t recognize it … You keep being strong with and for your daughter.”

'Remorse is genuine': Palmer didn’t speak during the hearing.

His attorney, Christopher Ferro, acknowledged that the plea isn’t perfect for everyone involved. He said Palmer has accepted responsibility for “his mistake.”

“My client’s remorse is genuine,” Ferro said.

With the plea, discussion of several motions that were filed in the case was halted.

Ferro sought to dismiss evidence of a recording that he alleged violated Pennsylvania’s Wire Tap Act. He also wanted some of the charges dismissed as he said investigators didn’t obtain evidence of texts and Snapchat messages.

Police alleged Palmer encouraged the teen to delete texts and Snaps, according to charging documents.

In a response to Ferro’s filings, the York County District Attorney’s Office filed a counter motion that alleged Palmer had a history of similar behavior in sending lewd texts and messages to other people he met.

The list of witnesses prosecutors intended to call, had the case gone to trial, to prove prior bad acts, had the case gone to trial, included another 15-year-old juvenile who made similar allegations.

As part of Palmer’s plea, he was ordered to pay $2,200 in restitution toward the teen’s therapy bills.

His probation would also decrease to a non-reporting probation status after three years as long as he complies with the terms of his sentence.

