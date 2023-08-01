Former cop set to return to court in child molestation case

A former York City police officer is set to challenge evidence against him in court as he faces accusations he harassed and molested a teenager.

Joseph Palmer Jr., 29, is due in court Wednesday for what could be a key step in his case.

Palmer was charged a year ago this month following an investigation into the allegations involving him and a teen he met while working as a juvenile engagement officer.

Investigators allege he molested a teen twice between September 2021 and January 2022. He’s also accused of sexting the teen and exchanging explicit images over Snapchat.

Palmer also allegedly asked the teen to delete conversations and other items from her phone, and they set their Snapchat accounts to immediately delete messages, charging documents show.

The girl, who was 16 at the time, eventually blocked Palmer on social media. She also spoke to her sister about the situation, and the two decided to tell their parents, police said in charging documents. A report was then made, and Palmer was placed on leave the morning of March 4, 2022.

The next day, investigators allege, Palmer called a friend at York County's Children, Youth and Families office to get information on the family's report.

The investigation led authorities last August to file charges, including unlawful sexual contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful sexual communication, having sexual images of a minor on a computer and child pornography.

Palmer’s attorney, Christopher Ferro, now seeks to have some of the evidence and charges dismissed in the case.

In petitions filed in February, Ferro argued Palmer’s phone call with the CYF worker violated Pennsylvania’s Wire Tap Act.

The call was apparently recorded while the worker stood near their digital doorbell security system, and Palmer wasn’t aware he was being recorded, Ferro argued.

Ferro also challenged the pornography and sexual communication counts by arguing investigators couldn’t find digital evidence of such images.

He further argued against a plan by prosecutors to allege Palmer had a history of prior bad acts through texts and social media platforms.

The York County District Attorney’s Office, in a recent filing, alleged Palmer had a pattern of behavior similar to the accusations from the molestation investigation. The document listed 11 witnesses with accounts of Palmer exchanging sexually charged images and videos through Snapchat. The list included a 15-year-old juvenile apparently unrelated to the teen in the criminal case.

Ferro argued, before the DA’s filing was made, that explicit messages with witnesses came during consensual relationships and without complaint. He alleged that any testimony that arose from those exchanges would be more prejudicial against Palmer than relevant to the criminal case.

Arguments on the motions were initially set to be heard in May, but were postponed until this week. York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness is scheduled to hear the case Wednesday afternoon, court documents show.

Palmer worked as a York City Police officer from 2017 until he resigned in April 2022, after he was placed on leave.

The department featured him in its monthly newsletter in 2019, including a biography Palmer wrote himself. According to the newsletter, Palmer served in the Army National Guard, as a Lancaster County corrections officer and as a York County 911 dispatcher before joining the department.

The department appointed Palmer as a juvenile engagement officer in March 2021, a role in which he worked with young people to address bullying, gang violence, self-harm and truancy issues.

He's currently free on an unsecured $50,000 bail, court documents show.

