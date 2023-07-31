Teen forced to switch juvenile facilities while charged in Kain Heiland shooting death

The facility that has so far housed Nolan Grove, the 13-year-old charged in Kain Heiland's shooting death, demanded his relocation, resulting in a scramble to find an alternate place for him to be detained.

Adult charges against Nolan Grove, of Red Lion, suddenly became an issue after he was formally arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Grove is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Kain on the night of April 1. The two boys, along with a third friend, were walking near Grove’s father’s home when police said a gun he carried fired and shot Kain in the back.

Grove faces third-degree murder and a lesser-included count of involuntary manslaughter. Counts of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and four counts of reckless endangerment were also filed in the case.

Since his arrest in May, Grove has been in custody at a KidsPeace center outside of York County. Judge Maria Musti Cook directed he couldn’t be held at York County Prison because of his young age, attorneys have said.

The case’s legal process led to the formal arraignment in Musti Cook’s courtroom July 25, a standard yet important benchmark in criminal proceedings.

Circumstances changed: But the hearing created an issue for KidsPeace, with administrators saying they could no longer hold Grove. A new hearing was held Monday to figure out what to do.

“The fact he was arraigned as an adult is the issue at hand for us,” Eric Benetz, KidsPeace program director, told Musti Cook. “Currently, the adult charges are something outside of our purview, and we can’t continue forward with that.”

Benetz spoke during a video call as members of Grove's family sat in the gallery during the hearing.

Benetz said KidsPeace is a juvenile mental health program, and under its exclusionary process, it doesn’t accept youths charged as adults.

Musti Cook explained Grove’s arraignment had to happen first before the court could consider a request to decertify the adult charges and move the case into juvenile court. Grove's attorney, Farley Holt, noted he filed a decertification petition Monday.

Transfer approved: First Deputy District Attorney Kara Bowser said county juvenile probation staff looked into alternatives for Grove and found an available bed for him at a juvenile facility in Berks County.

The judge ultimately directed Grove’s transfer to that facility, effective Tuesday.

On the night of April 1, Grove, Kain and the third friend cut down a path between two houses along the first block of First Avenue, apparently to get to the front of Grove’s home next door, charging documents show.

Grove and the third friend walked next to each other about a step or two behind Kain, while Grove allegedly fiddled with a handgun he’d taken from his dad’s gun cabinet, according to the third boy’s testimony at a district court hearing in June.

Then came a comment, something about Kain's mom at close to 8:20 p.m., charging documents show. Kain told Grove to shut up.

The third boy didn’t remember what the original comment was, but he recalled Grove’s response to Kain.

“I’m pretty sure he said, like, you know what would happen,” the boy testified.

Pennsylvania State Police said, at the time, the boy was on a video call with a fourth youth who heard a similar line.

The gun, a .380-caliber Kel-Tec pistol, then fired while Grove was close behind Kain, and a bullet went through the 12-year-old’s back, police said.

The third boy yelled an expletive at Grove, and Grove was heard saying, “I’m so sorry, K,” according to the boy’s statements to police in charging documents.

The third boy was also carrying a bb gun at the time. He dropped it near Kain as he and Grove ran back to the boy’s house.

They went back to the scene a few minutes later.

“I heard Kain screaming, and I ran over there,” the boy said, adding that he grabbed the bb gun from the ground.

The boys apparently fled again.

Grove then allegedly called his father. The third boy went back home and told his parents about Kain, and they called 911, police said.

Before the shooting, the three youths spent the day hanging out together.

Grove was staying over with the third boy while his parents were apparently out of town that day, the boy said.

They criss-crossed to and from the third boy’s house and Grove’s house multiple times, according to police.

Playing with the gun: Grove allegedly took the handgun from the gun cabinet at his father’s home during one of those trips. He played with it during the day, such as loading and unloading it, pointing it and turning the laser sight on and off, according to the third boy’s account in charging documents.

About an hour before the shooting, the trio got into an argument with two girls outside Grove’s house. They thought the girls took the third boy’s scooter and wanted to get it back, charging documents show.

The girls alleged to police that Grove talked about shooting someone if he had to. They tossed the scooter in the grass and walked away.

The third boy testified Grove then pointed the gun.

“When they threw it, he pointed it at them,” the boy said.

Police said they collected different sources of video during the investigation.

They included video security video from the area, allegedly showing Grove shining the gun’s laser sight down a street.

Another video from the third boy’s home showed Grove pointing the gun at Kain earlier that evening, Trooper Travis Vankuren alleged in June.

A screenshot from the third boy’s video call allegedly showed another moment of Grove pointing the gun at Kain.

“Kain was on his back covering his face, and Nolan was standing over top of him,” Vankuren said.

Bail issue raised: Also Monday, Holt, told the court he filed another petition to have a bail set in the case.

Bowser disagreed, saying this wasn't the time to discuss the matter.

“I think it’s premature to talk about releasing him into the community," she said.

Bowser pointed to the findings of a recent mental health evaluation, which she said recommended keeping Grove in custody in a secured facility for his safety and the community’s safety.

Holt believed Grove could comply with the report’s mental health recommendations while released and that the risk of further incidents seems low. He also said work is underway to have further psychiatric evaluations completed.

Musti Cook said the evaluations need to be done before she can consider bail since they would be key to the decision-making process.

She set Sept. 25 as a date to further discuss the issue.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.