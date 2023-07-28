Red Lion man assaulted his grandfather in a dispute over $40, police say

A Red Lion man allegedly assaulted his grandfather in a dispute over $40, investigators say.

David Eugene Keener, 27, of Red Lion, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment related to the July 22 incident. Keener allegedly struck his grandfather multiple times after the 68-year-old man denied his request for the money.

Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney set Keener's bail at $1,000. Unable to post it, Keener was lodged at York County Prison.

In court records, investigators described being dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Broadway at about 4 p.m.

Keener asked his grandfather for $40, investigators said. When he denied the request, Keener allegedly hit the 68-year-old man approximately six times to the face and head area. After the initial assault, Keener allegedly punched his grandfather in the stomach and fled the scene.

Police said the grandfather was left with bruises and swelling under both eyes and to his forehead as well as a laceration behind his left ear.

After an initial search for Keener after the incident was unsuccessful, an arrest warrant was issued. He was eventually taken into custody Thursday, police said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set Sept. 14 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.