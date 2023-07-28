Dealer sentenced in man's overdose death

A York City man could spend nearly a decade in prison for selling the heroin that led to a man’s overdose death three years ago.

Jesse Kraft, 36, was sentenced Friday to nine-and-a-half-years to 19 years in a state prison.

The order came after he pleaded guilty in June to a felony drug delivery resulting in death charge. Counts of third-degree murder, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device were withdrawn from the case.

Kraft was originally accused of selling heroin to Donald Thomas, 31, shortly before Thomas overdosed and died in December 2020. Penn Township police found Thomas’ body in a bathroom stall at a store in Hanover. The drug, a syringe and a mobile phone were also found at the scene.

An autopsy concluded Thomas died from fentanyl toxicity. Results of an analysis showed the heroin he used was cut with fentanyl and another medication, police said.

Investigators linked Thomas to Kraft through texts on his phone about drug purchases.

During an interview, Kraft allegedly admitted to police he sold a gram of heroin to Thomas shortly before his death.

Kraft was initially charged in October 2021, nearly a year after Thomas died.

He was already jailed at York County Prison at the time after pleading guilty in a trio of separate cases, court documents show. The cases included one where police said a woman overdosed and nearly died in 2019.

Together, the sentence in those cases called for one to two years of confinement and probation, according to court documents.

Kraft also remained in custody without bail in the current case.

With the new sentence, he’ll go to a state prison with nearly one year of credit time, court documents show.

