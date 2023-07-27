New details emerge in alleged assault on star athlete Loretta Claiborne

A York City man faces a potential trial on accusations he threw a brick at and shoved local star athlete Loretta Claiborne as she rode her bicycle last month.

The incident happened just days before Claiborne traveled to Germany to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

The county then honored her when the York City native returned home by throwing a celebration and parade while marking July 7 Loretta Claiborne day. She also just served as grand marshal of the 2023 York State Fair.

Thursday, however, was not a day of celebration.

The 69-year-old Claiborne and a group of loved ones sat in a district court courtroom to attend the preliminary hearing for the man accused of attacking her in June. Claiborne declined to comment following the hearing.

Damon Cole, 20, is charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief along with a summary harassment offense. He appeared at the hearing via video from York County Prison where he remains held on a $50,000 bail.

Back on June 10, Claiborne got coffee at the Turkey Hill convenience store along Roosevelt Avenue. As she rode home on North Hartley Street, York City police said a man, described as wearing a black hoodie, purple shorts, black tights and a face mask, threw a brick at her.

Claiborne swerved out of the way, and the rock apparently struck and damaged a car instead, according to charging documents.

She re-routed about a block to Roosevelt Avenue and got to Avon Avenue, according to police, when the man rushed out again and allegedly pushed Claiborne off her bike. He then allegedly walked away without saying anything, charging documents show.

Claiborne was injured with scrapes to her knee and arms, police said.

Photos of the incident were apparently posted on Facebook, according to charging documents.

As York City police investigated, an officer spoke to staff at Oasis House, a program that provides mental health services, and they identified Cole from a photo of the incident, charging documents show.

“They stated they were 100% sure it was him,” the officer stated in charging documents.

One employee also alleged the suspect’s clothes in the photo looked like clothes Cole wore.

The document doesn't explain why police went to Oasis House.

Police also went back down North Hartley Street and saw a large rock next to a damaged car. The vehicle's owner had to pay a $250 deductible for repairs, according to charging documents.

Claiborne's bike also was damaged with a $500 value, police alleged.

Cole was charged June 14, four days after the incident, and he surrendered to police to be arrested and jailed.

No testimony was taken during Thursday’s preliminary hearing as attorneys agreed evidence was sufficient to advance the case to the York County Court of Common Pleas. Cole could face a trial there as the case proceeds.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 25, court documents show.

And as Cole appeared on video, Judge Morgan let his mother go up to the monitor after the hearing to say hello and speak briefly to him before the video feed ended.

Claiborne is the chief inspiration officer and vice chair of the board of directors for Special Olympics International as well as a member of the Pennsylvania Special Olympics board.

Born partially blind, with two clubbed feet and an intellectual disability, she competed in her first Special Olympics as a teen in 1970.

Her athletic career included running 26 marathons — she finished in the Boston Marathon Top 100 twice — earning a fourth-degree black belt in Karate, and competing in sports like tennis, track and field, alpine skiing, aquatics, basketball, bowling, figure skating, golf and soccer.

She took gold in tennis at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin last month.

Claiborne was also awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 1996 ESPY Awards, and she was the subject of a biographical film in 2000.

She has three honorary doctorates, including one from York College, and the Loretta Claiborne Building in York City, dedicated in 2001, is named in her honor.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.