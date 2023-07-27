Man faces numerous charges after allegedly biting, kicking and spitting on officer: police

A traffic stop Sunday led to more trouble than just a ticket for an area man.

Michael Allan Pierce, 36, was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding by a Lower Windsor Township Police officer just after 6 p.m. in the first block of South Main Street in East Prospect Borough.

The woman driving the car was placed under arrest for alleged driving under the influence, police said, while Pierce was arrested for not identifying himself to the police officer. He was also found with a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.

According to court documents, as the arresting officer was placing the driver in the back seat of his patrol car, Pierce allegedly spit into the officer’s face . The officer alleged that Pierce went on to spit on him an additional seven times while allegedly telling the officer he would spit on him every chance he got.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to police, Pierce went on to head-butt one of the windows in the rear of the patrol car, culminating in the officer using his Taser on the man.

After the driver was transferred to another police car, police said Pierce was placed back in the arresting officer’s vehicle where he allegedly began head-butting the rear window again. Pierce then allegedly bit the arresting officer on the palm of his hand.

The officer eventually had to have another officer drive his vehicle as he sat in the back seat with Pierce to keep him from getting out of control again, according to court records. Pierce allegedly made multiple threats that he was going to kill or assault the officer as they transported him to the hospital.

More:Postal inspectors investigating mailbox break-ins at area post offices

More:Springettsbury woman killed by husband was denied permanent protective order

More:York County broadband plan would lead to free public Wi-Fi in York City, Hanover areas

At the hospital, court records show that Pierce allegedly kicked the arresting officer and resisted medical personnel as they checked him out. He was eventually cleared to be taken to York County's central booking for processing.

Pierce faces 16 different charges related to his arrest, according to court records. They include 10 separate counts of assaulting a police officer, a first-degree felony, for each time Pierce allegedly spat, kicked or bit the officer, and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. He also faces a felony criminal mischief charge for damaging the police car and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer Monday and his bail was set at $50,000. He remained lodged at York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set Oct. 5 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.