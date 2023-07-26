Postal inspectors investigating mailbox break-ins at area post offices

United States postal inspectors are investigating incidents of mail stolen from blue mailboxes outside two area post offices.

A mailbox outside the Shrewsbury Post Office was pried open and mail stolen. Southern Regional Police, who are also investigating the case, were made aware of the break in on Monday. The theft occurred between Saturday at noon and Monday morning.

The East York Post Office had three of its four of its blue mailboxes broken into overnight between Sunday and Monday. Springettsbury Police, who were called to the scene, said that mail was taken out but not all of it was stolen from those boxes.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

No outside security cameras were set up at either facility.

“We are aware of the robberies, and we are working with local law enforcement to follow up on those incidents and develop investigative leads,” Postal Inspector George Clark said. “At this point there is nothing more to add to that.” If anyone mailed something in one of those boxes over the weekend and believes they may be a victim of mail theft, Clark said, they should report it to www.uspis.gov.

If what you believe was stolen was a check (a bill payment), Clark said immediately contact their bank and let them know as well.

The robberies of the blue boxes in East York and Shrewsbury arepart of a trend across the country.

U.S. Postal Service said there were 38,500 thefts of mail from blue collection boxes in the 2022 fiscal year.

Criminals are targeting the mail, often in an organized fashion, to commit financial crimes, including altering checks to commit check fraud, officials said, but there are steep federal penalties for doing so.

Mail theft carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. Possession, concealment or disposal of property carries a sentence of as many as 10 years in prison. Assault carries a sentence of up to 10 years for a first offense, and up to 25 years for any subsequent offense, officials said. Federal prosecutors can also bring other charges, as well.

The U.S. Postal Service is replacing tens of thousands of antiquated keys used by postal carriers and installing thousands of high-security collection boxes to stop a surge in robberies and mail thefts, officials said.

The Postal Service is also replacing 49,000 so-called arrow locks with electronic versions to make them less attractive to criminals who have been targeting them to steal mail from secure receptacles, and it is placing 12,000 hardened blue collection boxes in high-risk areas, according to the Postal Service and Postal Inspection Service.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.