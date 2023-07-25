Springettsbury woman killed by husband was denied permanent protective order

A Springettsbury Township woman killed by her husband before he took his own life Sunday had filed for a permanent protective order against him last month, but a judge denied the request.

Brenda Lee Bowersox, 55, was denied a final protection from abuse order against her husband, Steven Bowersox, on June 5 by Common Pleas Judge Michael Flannelly, according to court documents.

The reason given for the denial, the documents state, was that Brenda Bowersox failed to prove that she needed a protective order.

Brenda Bowersox pulled into the driveway of the couple's home in the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive around 8:55 a.m. Sunday, and Steve Bowersox came outside and shot her, Springettsbury Township Police said.

Brenda Bowersox was shot at least three times, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office. She died in her vehicle, police said.

Steve Bowersox, 60, moved behind the house, and, as police responded a few minutes later, he turned and shot himself in the head in front of a few officers, Lt. Brian Wilbur said.

Filed for PFA: Brenda Bowersox filed for and received a temporary protective order from Common Pleas Judge Joseph Gothie on May 22.

In her petition for the temporary order, Brenda Bowersox said that her husband, throughout the years of their marriage, had threatened “to shoot me and my dog by saying ‘He is going to the gun cabinet.’ He used to say he was going to shoot us but now he just says, ‘He is going to the gun cabinet.’”

The petition also said that Steve Bowersox made the comments but never specifically threatened her with a weapon.

Brenda Bowersox also stated in the petition that Steve Bowersox told her about six months ago that he knew how to blow up a house from 4 miles away and that her mother’s house was about 4 miles from their house on Glen Hollow Drive.

During the temporary order, Steve Bowersox had to relinquish his firearms and was prohibited from purchasing any firearms or making contact with Brenda Bowersox. He also was not permitted to post anything about her on social media during the temporary order.

According to the petition, Brenda Bowersox had a stress-induced heart attack in May. She suggested that the stress her husband had put her under during their marriage had led to the heart attack. She stated that he had locked her out of the house and taken her wedding rings before she was released from the hospital. She had to stay with her mother following her release.

Court documents show a divorce complaint involving the couple was filed June 26, with Brenda Bowersox listed as the plaintiff and Steve Bowersox as the defendant.

PFAs in York County: There was an increase in the number of protection-from-abuse requests filed in York County in 2020, and that didn't subside in 2021, according to the most recent data available from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

In 2020, there were 1,521 PFA requests filed, with 146 denied and 180 granted. A year later, 1,576 PFA requests were filed, with 149 denied and 246 granted. Other outcomes included plaintiffs who did not appear for a hearing, agreements reached between parties and complaints that were withdrawn by plaintiffs.

In 2019, York County processed 1,114 requests for PFAs, and in 2018 it processed 1,059. York County had never processed more than 1,000 PFA requests in a year until 2017.

In 2021, York County judges denied 9.5% of requests for PFAs, and in 2020 they denied 9.6%. Statewide, 5.2% of requests were denied in 2021 and 4.5% in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders played a role in worsening domestic abuse beginning in 2020, according to local advocates at YWCA York. Stay-at-home orders increased tensions in households and exacerbated abusive behaviors. Advocates said the underlying things that cause abuse were in place before the pandemic, but many people were able to escape the abuse by going to work or going out. That wasn't an option with the stay-at-home orders.