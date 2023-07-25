13-year-old formally charged with third-degree murder in death of 12-year-old in Red Lion

Nolan Grove was formally arraigned Tuesday morning in the York County Court of Common Pleas, facing charges including third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kain Heiland.

About 30 people sat on either side in the benches, waiting for the hearing to begin. Grove, 13, walked into the courtroom in a gray shirt and black pants. His family was spread out across the benches behind him and occasionally whispered to each other.

Before President Judge Maria Musti Cook walked into the quiet room, Kain's mother teared up and left with some of her supporters. She did not return during the hearing.

Grove is charged as an adult with shooting 12-year-old Kain in his upper back at close range on April 1 in Red Lion. Kain died less than a mile from his East Prospect Street home.

During the hearing, the prosecution team whispered to each other while Grove and his attorney, Farley Holt, had their own conversations.

Musti Cook said Grove’s stay at KidsPeace, a juvenile center outside of the county, has been going “relatively well,” and he will continue to stay there.

The attorneys are working to schedule a psychological and neurological evaluation, they said. If Grove’s mother’s insurance can’t cover it, the county might with a special fund.

The judge approved releasing Grove’s school records to the probation department.

Grove's status hearings will now happen every 60 days, rather than 30, Musti Cook said.

The night of the shooting: Kain and Grove were hanging out with another teen, who witnessed the shooting. The trio wandered around the borough that evening, traversing between two of the boys' houses.

At some point, Grove fetched a gun from his home on the first block of First Avenue. Grove made a joke about Kain’s mother, and Kain told him to shut up.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the third teenager said he heard Grove playing with his gun. The teen allegedly recalled Grove loading and unloading the gun and recalled seeing the gun's laser sight activated.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the laser on Kain’s body, and Kain reportedly asked Grove to “take your finger off the trigger," according to court documents.

Grove's next court appearance will be a status hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 before Musti Cook.

— Staff reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report. Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.