Windsor man faces indecent assault charges involving 14-year-old stepdaughter: police

A Windsor man faces a battery of charges following sexual assault allegations involving his 14-year-old stepdaughter, police say.

Charles William Neal Tice III, 38, was arraigned on aggravated indecent assault charges and others Monday before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. He was taken to York County Prison Monday after he could not post his $100,000 bail.

Tice also faces corruption of a minor, indecent exposure and open lewdness charges.

The incidents came to light in March after the stepdaughter called Lower Windsor Township Police to tell them her stepfather threatened to beat “her butt until it turns red,” investigators said.

According to court documents, she also told police that Tice repeatedly texted her sexually explicit messages.

In interviews with police, Tice said that he sent those messages to joke around with his stepdaughter. According to court records, he also told police that his stepdaughter would usually respond by telling him to stop.

The York County Office of Children and Youth became involved in the case. The stepdaughter told caseworkers about incidents where Tice allegedly fondled her, laid on top of her and assaulted her through clothes. He also exposed his genitals to her, according to court records.

She also told caseworkers that Tice allegedly sexually assaulted her with his finger on more than one occasion while she was asleep, causing her to wake up. Court records show that Tice denied this to police, but allegedly told them he may have poked her buttocks to get her to wake up.

The investigation eventually led to charges being filed against Tice.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 28.