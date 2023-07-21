Video surveillance won't help much in investigation of Rev's field vandalism

One obvious question arose after the York Revolution announced a reward for information about a vandalism incident that caused some $100,000 in damage at WellSpan Park: Was it caught on camera?

Unfortunately, Revolution spokesperson Doug Eppler said the park's video surveillance system won't offer much help to investigators looking into the destruction of roughly a third of the field's grass.

“The cameras that were installed at the time were primarily aimed at entry and exit points, not the field itself, so we did not capture anything on our cams,” Eppler told The York Dispatch.

Eppler said the team ordered more surveillance cameras before the period it is believed the vandalism took place, which was between July 1 and July 5. The team has since added those cameras, he said.

The Revs were on the road July 1-3 in North Carolina against the High Point Rockers before coming home to play Charleston July 4.

An unknown substance was poured on the field causing large brown patches to appear on the field, killing the grass and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Revs are working with a specialty laboratory to determine what was used to kill the grass. Eppler said the team may get those lab results as soon as Monday.

Chris Carbaugh, the team’s groundskeeper for the last five years, ruled out natural occurrences and, based in part on the pattern of damage, determined the field had been vandalized.

Eppler said that whatever was applied to the grass to kill it came from an outside source. Nothing the grounds crew uses on the field had been accessed or tampered with, he said.

“As for chemicals on hand, none of our groundskeeper’s inventory is missing, and none of his application devices are contaminated with a chemical not in his inventory,” Eppler said. “In short, no one accessed what we have in the grounds shop.”

The team is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who did it. They are working with York City Police to get information to solve the case.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism to the field at WellSpan Park is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or visit www.yorkcitypolice.com and click on “Submit a Tip.”