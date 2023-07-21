Loaned marijuana led to a fatal shooting in York City, investigators allege

Phillip Banks Jr. laid on his back, facing the blue sky above when he died.

Police found the 20-year-old on a sidewalk, the ground under him red from bullet wounds, along a narrow street on York City’s east side five years ago.

Banks was newly released from prison, on parole for three weeks, when he was shot May 21, 2018.

Investigators allege that Tyler Orr fronted Banks some marijuana to help him out and get him back on his feet. But Banks didn’t pay him back, a detective said he later learned.

Banks was branded a thief with accusations that he “robbed” Orr, stole the pot from him, one witness told investigators.

This apparently made Banks a target.

He went out walking with another man that afternoon, a clear spring day with temperatures in the 80s. They passed an auto detailing shop and crossed Clarke Avenue as they walked up North Franklin Street — a thin strand of a one-way road that cuts between East Market and East Philadelphia streets.

A car squeezed up the road at the same time.

The driver told investigators they saw two people on both sides of the road, near the car. So close, according to court documents, that the driver feared hitting the guy to the right with the sideview mirror.

As the car passed the walkers by, the driver heard two sounds, a “pop, pop.” In the rearview, the driver told investigators they saw one man's arm raise up as he fired a gun.

York City police reached the scene around 4 p.m. Banks was already dead outside a home at 46 N. Franklin, the left side of the street. He laid on his back, bleeding from multiple wounds, court documents show.

The house also apparently took some damage.

Investigators found four .40-caliber bullet shell casings at the crime scene.

Five years later, the police investigation led to a grand jury investigation, which led to charges against three men. Though as the case advanced this year, charges were dropped from one of them.

That left two, Antonio Jones and Tyler Orr, now each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in Banks’ death as they face a potential trial together.

An account of evidence in the case was made public when a judge unsealed an investigative grand jury’s findings.

The move came as Jones, 23, of York City, and Orr, 27, of York Township, were arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas this week.

The grand jury recommended charges March 1 following nearly a year of investigation, which included testimony from multiple witnesses, the presentment shows.

Evidence in the document provided a snapshot of the case — how Banks died and what pointed police to Jones and Orr as the suspected culprits. The document notes that not all of the evidence that was considered was included.

The day of the shooting, security camera video showed two men wearing hoodies walking along East Clarke Avenue toward North Franklin. A detective identified them as Jones and Orr.

Another video, this one from the auto detailer, showed Banks with the other guy, identified by a detective as Trayquan Robinson, walking up North Franklin.

When Banks was shot, the video showed people coming out of the garage and looking up the road. Robinson, according to the document, appears on the video again as he walks back down Franklin while texting on a phone.

One witness told the grand jury they three gunshots from their home and went to their door to look.

They saw a seemingly out-of-place gold car parked in a lot behind Glen Place — a small road that also intersects with North Franklin. A person was in the driver’s seat and apparently obscured by a hoodie, according to the presentment.

Two other people wearing black hoodies ran up to the car from different directions and piled in, the witness saw. The car then took off.

The witness who saw the gunfire from their rearview mirror, they got a look at the guy holding the gun.

But when it came to putting a face with a name, they had a visceral reaction, according to the grand jury document.

A detective interviewed the witness during the investigation and showed a Facebook image of Jones wearing a hoodie. The witness gasped and stepped back, the grand jury document shows.

“At that time, the witness no longer wished to cooperate with the investigation,” the document states.

The witness, though, later testified to the grand jury that the person in the photo was the guy they saw firing a gun on North Franklin Street.

Jones was 17 years old when Banks was shot, about a week out from his 18th birthday. Orr was 22, according to court documents.

The detective alleged Jones and Orr appear in rap videos with members of My Loyal Brothers. One showed Jones wearing sneakers similar to those seen when Banks was shot, the grand jury presentment shows.

Another witness came forward and testified to the grand jury about having conversations with Orr and Jones weeks and months after the shooting. The witness alleged they both admitted killing Banks, the presentment shows.

Orr allegedly told the witness that Robinson set Banks up over the stolen marijuana, and that he and Jones went to North Franklin Street in Orr’s gold Buick. They later dumped the car and set it on fire, allegations in the document show.

The document doesn't indicate how much pot Banks was given, its value or how much money he allegedly owed.

He had returned to York after he was paroled from a state prison that May 1.

With credit time factored in, he did close to two years on a two-and-a-half-to-five-year sentence. He had pleaded guilty in 2016 to counts of conspiracy to commit robbery of a vehicle and fleeing police, court documents show.

When the grand jury came down with its recommendation in the homicide case in March, Robinson was charged alongside Jones and Orr.

The York County District Attorney’s Office then withdrew the charges and dropped the case against Robinson in late June without explanation.

He was released from York County Prison a short time later. Though he still faces charges in a separate drug case from 2022.

The grand jury presentment notes that investigators took tips and statements that alleged other people were responsible for Banks’ death.

That information, though, contradicted evidence police collected, and those other people were ruled out, the document shows.

As the homicide case moves forward, Orr is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15, and Jones on Sept. 7, court documents show.

In between those, Jones also has a court date set for Aug. 28 in a second, separate homicide case.

He’s again charged with first-degree murder while accused of joining three other suspects in shooting and killing Shaheim Carr on a sidewalk along Philadelphia Street in July 2022.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.