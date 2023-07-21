Girl's mother charged with endangering her after stepfather charged with indecent assault

The mother of a 14-year-old girl has been charged with child endangerment after the girl’s stepfather was charged with aggravated indecent assault of that girl.

Tonya Howarth, 35, of Windsor was arraigned on that charge Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. Howarth’s bail was set at $25,000, which she posted the same day.

The girl’s stepfather, Charles William Neal Tice III, 38, was arraigned on aggravated indecent assault charges and others before Bloss Jr. on Monday. He was taken to York County Prison the same day after he could not post his $100,000 bail. Tice also faces corruption of a minor, indecent exposure and open lewdness charges.

According to court documents, the charge was brought against Howarth because she knowingly allowed Tice to sexually harass and assault the girl. It was also said that she failed to intervene or report the abuse to authorities and witnessed some of the assaults take place.

Investigation into incidents started back in March when the girl told police that Tice repeatedly texted her sexually explicit messages.

After viewing an affidavit of what Tice texted the girl, Howarth had a conversation with Tice that what he sent her was not appropriate.

As the investigation progressed, the girl told caseworkers of incidents where Tice allegedly fondled her, laid on top of her and assaulted her through clothes. He also exposed his genitals to her, according to court records.

Howarth told investigators that she had seen Tice joke around with the girl in a sexual manner and hump the girl in a non-sexual manner.

She also told caseworkers that Tice allegedly sexually assaulted her with his finger on more than one occasion while she was asleep, causing her to wake up. Court records show that Tice denied this to police, but allegedly told them he may have poked her buttocks to get her to wake up.

Howarth confirmed with investigators that Tice poked the girl in the buttocks to wake her up.

A preliminary hearing in Howarth’s case will be held Aug. 3 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel.