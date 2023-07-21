Father pleads guilty to severely abusing infant son

Stephon Colon III spoke quietly in court as he answered a judge’s questions and admitted he abused his infant son.

The injuries in this case put the child in a hospital late last year with a doctor describing him as “near death” to police.

“I caused bodily harm to the victim,” Colon said, later clarifying he referred to his son.

The 26-year-old Fairview Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony count of aggravated assault of a minor. Seven other counts were dismissed.

Terms of the plea agreement called for a sentence with a cap on state prison time at six-and-a-half-to-13 years. Colon would also be ordered to have contact no with his son.

Newberry Township police were called to Hershey Medical Center the morning of Dec. 9, 2022 after the baby, 3 months old at the time, was brought in.

A doctor reported the child had bruises on his sides and bleeding in his brain, along with an older brain hemorrhage and a pair of fractured ribs, the criminal complaint shows.

Police interviewed Colon as part of the investigation, and he allegedly told them he forgot he was holding his son the day before, and that he dropped him as he stood up from a couch at a home in the 600 block of Salem Road in Newberry Township.

Colon allegedly told police the child stopped breathing and he pressed on his chest, jabbed his side, pinched him and shook his head until he was revived and started breathing again.

Several hours later, police said the baby started vomiting and having seizures, so Colon and his girlfriend took him to the hospital. He allegedly told nobody there about the incident earlier in the day.

During a second interview with police, Colon allegedly admitted he pressed his fist into the infant’s chest while “full of anger” because he couldn’t get his son to stop crying, charging documents show.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Colon described, “Forcing my hands upon him,” and other actions as he spoke in a low voice from the defense table.

Deputy Prosecutor Jenna Strausbaugh noted the child still has health problems.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft heard Colon’s plea and then agreed to push his sentencing back two months to allow for a pre-sentence investigation. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations.

Colon was free on a $25,000 bond during the hearing.

Kraft scheduled the sentencing for Sept. 19.

