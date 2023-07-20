Wrightsville man charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 crash

A Wrightsville man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a 2022 Windsor Township crash that killed a man, police say.

York County Regional Police charged Christopher P. Hinkle, 40, with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as charges of DUI and recklessly.

Investigators say the 2022 crash killed Kirk Ruff, 41, of Red Lion, one of four passengers in the 2007 Jeep Wrangler Hinkle was driving.

Officers who responded to a 2 a.m. call found the Jeep had crashed into a telephone pole and snapped it in half, according to court documents. Data later retrieved from the Jeep by investigators showed the vehicle was traveling at 45 mph with no evidence of braking when it struck the telephone pole.

MORE:Court sides with grandma over D.A. in Dante Mullinix free speech case

MORE:'A compulsive thief': Woman now prison-bound for nearly million-dollar embezzlement

MORE:Severe thunderstorms loom after a foggy start in York County

Ruff, who was not wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene. The other four occupants of the Jeep were taken to WellSpan York Hospital with minor injuries.

Court records show that, before departing for the hospital, two of the passengers identified Hinkle as the driver. Later, the manager of the restaurant and bar where the group left before the crash told police all had been drinking, including Hinkle. The manager also saw Hinkle get in the driver’s seat and Ruff get in the front passenger seat after they left the restaurant.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Hinkle was given a field sobriety test, along with the other occupants of the Jeep, and showed signs of impairment. According to the court documents, results of toxicology revealed Hinkle had a blood alcohol level of .169, which is twice the legal limit. He also had Alprazolam in his system, a drug used to treat anxiety.

Investigators say a DNA sample taken from Hinkle also revealed it matched DNA taken from the Jeep’s deployed driver’s side airbag that was retrieved and preserved by investigators. The test confirmed passenger statements that Hinkle was in the driver's seat of the Jeep when it crashed.

A preliminary hearing in the case before Fishel is set for Sept. 21.