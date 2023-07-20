Vandal causes as much as $100K damage to York Revs' home field: Team

It could cost $100,000 or more to repair damage done by a vandal to WellSpan Park's field, where the York Revolution plays its home games.

Team officials have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person they say poured an unknown substance onto the field between July 1 and July 5, resulting in large brown patches over about 30% of the grass.

Chris Carbaugh, the team’s groundskeeper for the last five years, ruled out natural occurrences and, based in part on the pattern of damage, determined the field had been vandalized.

The team filed a report with York City Police shortly after the vandalism was discovered and will be working with investigators to help find the culprit.

The team also is working with a specialty laboratory to determine what was used to kill the grass.

In coordination with the police, the team is now seeking the public’s assistance in gathering any information that may lead to identifying and arresting the vandal. That is why the team is offering the reward.

“That reward amount is nothing compared to the potential costs required to restore the field,” Revolution President Eric Menzer stated. “We believe it will take tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to repair the damage to the field.”

The Revolution estimates that as much as 30% of the field has been affected, and repairs must be done to ensure consistent playability throughout the field and protect the footing of the athletes playing there.

Menzer said he believes the vandalism is an attack on the York community as a whole. The chemical used to vandalize the field could have ended up in Codorus Creek, where the field drains during rainy weather, he said.

“This is not just a baseball issue. It is a York issue,” Menzer said.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism to the field at WellSpan Park is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or visit www.yorkcitypolice.com and click on “Submit a Tip.”