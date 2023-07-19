State police say thief broke into cars parked at preschool in southern York County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on multiple car burglaries at a preschool in June.

Troopers from the Loganville barracks were notified June 23 of the car burglaries that occurred at the Kidsville Junction Preschool, located on the first block of Hunt Club Road in Fawn Township.

When troopers arrived, they found the suspect had broken into four vehicles and attempted to break into two others in the parking lot. The burglar broke a window on one vehicle to gain access.

Driver’s licenses, debit/credit cards and cash were stolen from some of the vehicles.

Surveillance video showed a dark gray Jeep Gladiator entering the parking lot and the thief exiting the vehicle to break into the parked vehicles.

The thief then fled the area north on Hunt Club Road in the Gladiator.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Loganville PSP barracks at 717-428-1011.