York City man charged in fatal house party shooting

A York City man now faces charges as the suspect in a fatal shooting in April.

Investigators allege Kamron Dowsey, 20, shot and killed 20-year-old Olajuwon Brabham during a party at a home in the 400 block of Salem Avenue the night of April 23.

Dowsey was arraigned Monday into the York County Court of Common Pleas on updated counts of first- and third-degree murder.

York City police allege that video of the incident showed Dowsey arguing with Brabham and pointing a handgun at him. He was heard telling Brabham, “Don’t reach for nothing,” and that he’ll “fire down” on him, charging documents show.

Dowsey then allegedly opened fire and shot Brabham multiple times.

Police said video showed him fleeing the house and getting into a car.

A bystander apparently pulled Brabham out of the house, police had reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they found him on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, the complaint shows.

Brabham was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there, police said.

Investigators found a bullet shell casing in the dining room of the home during a search, charging documents show.

Dowsey was initially charged with criminal homicide, and then arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting.

The case was updated with the new murder charges after it advanced out of a district court.

Following his arraignment into the common pleas court, Dowsey’s next hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26, court documents show.

