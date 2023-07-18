'A compulsive thief': Woman now prison-bound for nearly million dollar embezzlement

Handcuffs clicked through on her wrists as the courtroom fell quiet.

That signaled the end of prosecution and the start of two sentences for a woman who admitted she embezzled nearly $1 million over a span of five years from separate employers in Hellam Township and in Maryland.

“I want to say I’m sorry to Mr. Vaughn,” Phuong Nguyen-Davis told the court and her former boss Tuesday. “But I know that means nothing. It means nothing right now because everyone who walks into this courtroom is sorry.”

Nguyen-Davis spoke during her sentencing, the end of which she was ordered to serve at least two-and-a-half years in state prison and pay a substantial restitution. This was the final hearing in a pair of intertwined cases in that grew out thefts from the companies.

Combined, she stole close to $927,000.

The vast bulk of that sum was siphoned out of Advanced Fluid Systems in Hellam Township, where the 56-year-old worked for more than five years starting in 2017. Nearly $12,000 was reported taken from Aerolab, an aerospace company in Howard County, Md.

“She’s a compulsive thief,” James Vaughn, president and owner of AFS, said at the hearing. “She has no compassion. She has no human consideration at all.”

Vaughn angrily expressed feelings of betrayal, saying Nguyen-Davis was a “trusted employee” who he’d treated like family. He said gave both her children jobs, and he’d also once paid to fix her teeth.

He admitted he didn’t suspect money was taken from the company until last year. He said he’s from a generation where he believes a person’s word is their bond, and that he’s paying the price for that.

Nguyen-Davis said she can’t make excuses for her actions as she wanted to say sorry for breaking Vaughn’s and her former friends’ and co-workers’ trust.

She said she kept making her choices even while “a thousand times” she wanted to talk to Vaughn about what was happening, but she didn’t. She also said being charged in the case brought relief.

“I was glad it’s over. I was glad because I didn’t have to do it anymore,” Nguyen-Davis said.

She pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft by unlawful taking in April. Another seven counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The plea called for, and Judge Amber Kraft stuck to it Tuesday, Nguyen-Davis to serve two-and-a-half to five years in state prison. She was also ordered to pay $415,045 in restitution to AFS and another $500,000 to an insurance company.

She and her attorney asked Kraft to defer the start of the sentence until August so Nguyen-Davis could finish getting her affairs in order. She was in court while free on a $15,000 surety bail.

Prosecutors opposed the request, noting the sentencing was already pushed back once.

Vaughn was also opposed as he sought a lengthy incarceration.

“Nothing will save society from her at all,” he said.

Judge Kraft denied the deferment, noting Nguyen-Davis already had time to get affairs in order and that she also has a history of stealing from companies before she went to work for AFS and Aerolab.

“I don’t have any sympathy for you here today,” she said.

Kraft ordered Nguyen-Davis taken into custody. Security then handcuffed her and led her away.

The current cases started when AFS found suspicious credit card bills and contacted Hellam Township police. The bills pointed to Nguyen-Davis who worked in accounts payable/human resources up until she left the company in late May 2022, according to charging documents.

The investigation opened a rabbit hole where police alleged Nguyen-Davis, since 2017, opened several company credit cards and made numerous in an embezzlement that added up to $915,045.

She allegedly funneled about half that total by charging cards to an online business she apparently helped set up, and then using AFS funds to pay the bills, according to charging documents

Police uncovered charges that included flights, car leases, appliances, groceries, medical appointments and electric bills to a home in York Township.

While the Hellam Township investigation was underway, Nguyen-Davis started a new job as office manager at Aerolab in Jessup, Md., that June, about a month after she left AFS.

Aerolab’s CEO spotted fraudulent charges to company debit cards within weeks of her hire. He reported a loss of $11,670 to Howard County Police, charging documents in that case show.

Police listed airline tickets, hotel stays, an Airbnb stay and Amazon items as among the purchases. Nguyen-Davis was also accused of making several charges to a PayPal account and then using company money to pay those bills.

She allegedly left Aerolab when the CEO sought to confront her about the expenditures.

Nguyen-Davis was charged first in York County last August. The case in Howard County was filed a couple of months later.

The cases went through the courts simultaneously, which led up to Nguyen-Davis pleading guilty in Howard County to a count of theft scheme of less than $25,000 in March.

The judge there then issued a five-year sentence in June, designed to interlock with the local sentence. Two years of incarceration will run at the same time as her prison time in Pennsylvania, and the other three years were suspended.

She was also ordered to pay $11,670 in restitution to Aerolab.

On top of these cases, Nguyen-Davis has also paid restitution in three other theft cases that date back to a decade ago, when previous employers — Keystone Certifications Inc., Weaver Excavation and Jacoby Plumbing — alleged she stole from them.

Three separate investigations opened from late 2012 through 2013, which led to charges.

Nguyen-Davis pleaded guilty in each one and was sentenced in 2014 to 21 months to 3½ years in York County Prison and pay restitution.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.