Southern York police seek armed Subway robbers

Southern York County Regional Police are looking for information to help identify two men who committed an armed robbery Thursday.

The two robbed a Subway restaurant in the first block of Constitution Avenue in Shrewsbury around 8:45 p.m. Both wore masks and had handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

