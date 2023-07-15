Southern York police seek armed Subway robbers
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
Southern York County Regional Police are looking for information to help identify two men who committed an armed robbery Thursday.
The two robbed a Subway restaurant in the first block of Constitution Avenue in Shrewsbury around 8:45 p.m. Both wore masks and had handguns.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.
