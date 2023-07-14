York County man extradited to Maryland for alleged double homicide

A Peach Bottom Township man is now jailed in Maryland while accused of shooting and killing two men there at the start of this month.

Steven Nolan, 53, faces two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, two counts of assault and a count of using a firearm to commit a felony in Harford County, a county that borders York County’s southeastern line.

Harford County police allege Nolan on July 1 shot and killed Timothy Witherite, 62, in a home and then shot David Octavec, 70, outside the home in the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville, about 34 miles south of York City and right across the state line.

A family dog was also reportedly shot and killed.

Nolan then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland by Pennsylvania State Police in Peach Bottom Township about two hours after the shootings.

Nolan was initially held in custody in York County until he was extradited to Maryland. Online records show he’s now at the Harford County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing in the case there is scheduled for Aug. 10, court documents show.

