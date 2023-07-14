DA drops charges against one man in 2018 homicide, two others still charged

Prosecutors pulled homicide charges against a North York man in a fatal shooting case from five years ago.

Trayquan Robinson, 23, was one of three men accused in the shooting death of Phillip Banks in York City in May 2018. Robinson, Antonio Jones and Tyler Orr were each charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy in March after an investigative grand jury recommended the counts.

A district court judge then found the evidence was sufficient for the three men to face trial, and from there, they headed to the York County Court of Common Pleas for arraignment.

A couple weeks after that district court hearing, though, the York County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the charges against Robinson on June 28. His case is now listed as closed.

Kyle King, a spokesperson for the D.A.’s office, confirmed that the charges were withdrawn but declined to say why.

In the afternoon of May 21, 2018, York City police responded to a call to the first block of North Franklin Street and found Banks dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old had returned to the city following his release from state prison three weeks before he was shot.

Jones, 23, of York City, and Orr, 27, of York Township, remain charged in Banks’ death.

The counts against the two were recently updated to first-degree murder and conspiracy as they head to common pleas court. They’re scheduled for formal arraignments on Monday.

The grand jury presentment in this case, which is expected to have more details about the investigation, is sealed from the public. King said he expects the document to be unsealed next week.

Robinson was released from York County Prison a little more than a week after the homicide charges were pulled.

He still faces drug charges in a separate case from 2022, however. A hearing in that is set for Monday, court documents show.

Jones, meanwhile, is also charged in a separate homicide.

Police allege he and three other men shot and killed a man, Shaheim Carr, 27, outside a home along West Philadelphia Street in July 2022. About 100 bullets were fired in the incident.

Jones, along with Jaquez Brown and Rashad Colon, each face first-degree murder charges in that incident. The fourth suspect has not yet been charged.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.