New charge handed down after 65-year-old York City man dies following shooting: police

Police added homicide to the list of charges against a York City man who allegedly shot a 65-year-old man who died Wednesday after spending several days in the hospital.

The charge against Brandon Michael Ellerbe, 30, was upgraded from attempted homicide and aggravated assault after the victim — Sterling Miller, of York City — died at WellSpan York Hospital.

An aggravated assault charge originally filed against Ellerbe remains in place.

Charging documents show that Miller was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday. Miller was found in the 1000 block of West Market Street with a single gunshot wound to the left side of his face, officers noted. He was unresponsive at the time.

Multiple witnesses at the scene, court documents said, gave a description of the shooter to investigators. He was said to be wearing a camouflage mask on his face.

Surveillance video obtained by York City Police investigators from the area identified a person of interest in the case from the clothing he was wearing. When a still photo of the man was released by police, a number of community members came forward and identified him as Ellerbe, court documents said.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said that after Ellerbe’s photo was released on the police department's website Monday, assistance from the community helped quickly bring about an arrest. Ellerbe was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

Charging documents don't include details about a possible motive or other circumstances behind the shooting.

District Judge James Morgan denied bail for Ellerbe during his preliminary arraignment Tuesday, and Ellerbe remains in York County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 before Morgan.

The York County Coroner's Office said Miller's autopsy was performed Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The cause and manner of death will be updated soon.

Miller was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday. Deputy coroner Karen Frank went to the hospital to investigate and certify the death.