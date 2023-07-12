Roomates arrested in alleged sex assault of teen: police

Two Codorous Township roommates are accused of working together so one of them could molest a teenager during a cookout two weeks ago, investigators say.

Ryan Peters, 38, and Jadzia Martin, 25, were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the allegations, the Pennsylvania State Police announced in a news release.

A 16-year-old juvenile told police that Peters touched her inappropriately while she and her mother visited his home in the 2000 block of Buffalo Valley Road on the night of June 29.

Peters and Martin, his roommate, were hanging out around a backyard fire when the teen and her mother arrived, according to the accusations. Martin then allegedly led the mother into the house, leaving Peters alone with the teen.

As the two drank alcohol, police said, Peters made suggestive comments which then allegedly led to the inappropriate touching.

MORE:Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, 5-year-old child to death arraigned after monthslong delay

MORE:Fairview Township man charged with rape following domestic incident: police

MORE:York City market opens doors to vendors displaced by Broad Street Market fire

Police searched the home as part of the investigation and found several computers, surveillance equipment and external storage drives, the news release shows. From an SD card, investigators found a video, apparently from that night, where Martin allegedly asked Peters if he and the teen had sex. She also allegedly told him she ran interference with the mother so he could be alone with the juvenile.

Peters then allegedly told Martin about the encounter, police said.

Investigators said they found texts between the two allegedly discussing the teen coming to the house and wanting to set up a spy camera in the bathroom. Another video showed Peters and Martin talked about developing an alibi.

Peters is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He’s jailed at the York County Prison on a $150,000 bail.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Martin is charged with five conspiracy counts related to sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor. An unsecured $10,000 bail was set for her, according to court documents.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled Aug. 2 before district court judge Thomas Reilly.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.