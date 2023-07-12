Man shot in York City Saturday has died in the hospital, police say

A 65-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in York City has died.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz confirmed that Sterling Miller died Wednesday at WellSpan York Hospital, where he was taken following the shooting.

The York County Coroner's Office said an autopsy will be performed at 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The cause and manner of death will be updated at that time.

Miller was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday. Deputy coroner Karen Frank went to the hospital to investigate and certify the death.

Miller was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m., according to police. Miller was found with a single gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Market Street.

Police said Brandon Ellerbe, 30, of York City, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street in connection with the shooting.

Ellerbe faced charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault before Miller died. As of Wednesday, police have not said when charges would be upgraded against Ellerbe.

District Judge James Morgan denied bail for Ellerbe during his preliminary arraignment Tuesday, and Ellerbe remains in York County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 before Morgan.

Lentz said that, after Ellerbe’s photo was released on the police department's website Monday, assistance from the community helped quickly bring about an arrest.