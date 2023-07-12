Man accused of stabbing girlfriend, 5-year-old child to death arraigned after monthslong delay

The case of a Maryland man accused of stabbing a woman and her daughter to death, on hold for the past seven months, has started moving forward again.

Keith Kretzer, 32, allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Christine Fousek, 32, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee Reynolds, at a home along Firebox Court in Hopewell Township in August 2022.

Investigators allege he also stabbed and injured two members of Fousek’s family — Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28 — during the incident before Joseph wrestled the knife out of Kretzer’s hands.

Kretzer was set to be arraigned in December, but Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder decided to postpone it after meeting privately with attorneys. That arraignment took place Wednesday.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to charging documents, Kretzer allegedly told Pennsylvania State Police during an interview that an outside force compelled him to pick up a knife and attack the family.

Police said in the documents that marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were found in the home during a search.

Kretzer faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the case.

MORE:Man shot in York City Saturday has died in the hospital, police say

MORE:York County prison board approves juvenile detention center

MORE:Fairview Township man charged with rape following domestic incident: police

The reasons for delaying the arraignment remain unclear, though they could presumably involve resolving a mental health analysis.

Court records show several sealed documents were filed in the case since January, as well as a petition for more funds for expert services.

Kretzer’s attorney, Matthew Sembach, then moved to hold the arraignment in a filing on July 7, court records show.

Sembach didn’t respond to messages seeking clarification of the situation. The York County District Attorney’s Office referred to the public docket with the county clerk of courts office.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The hearing is an initial step in the trial court process where defendants formally hear the charges against them, their pretrial rights and filing deadlines in their cases.

Following Kretzer’s arraignment, his next hearing is scheduled Oct. 23, court records show.

He remains jailed at York County Prison without bail.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.