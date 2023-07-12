Fairview Township man charged with rape following domestic incident: police

A Fairview Township man faces rape and other felony charges related to an alleged domestic incident, police say.

The charges against Joseph Martin Pastucci, 49, stem from a July 1 incident with his girlfriend in the 100 block of Diller Road in the township, not far from the Cumberland County line.

According to court documents, the girlfriend — who The York Dispatch has not identified — told Fairview Township Police that she recently told Pastucci that she was leaving him. On the day in question, the two had been arguing.

Court records show that Pastucci told responding police that during the course of an argument his girlfriend put her arm through a window and cut her wrist, which led police officers to call an ambulance to the scene. Pastucci also allegedly told police that he and the woman had sex.

Later, at the hospital where the woman was treated the injury for her wrist, she told police that Pastucci allegedly sexually assaulted her. A sexual assault kit was completed by a forensic examiner, court records show.

Investigators said she and Pastucci argued throughout the day. Phone records showed a series a calls and texts between the two.

In court records, the woman alleged that she'd tried to leave the home but Pastucci kept her from doing so. She told police she'd punched a window out of frustration.

In addition to a felony rape charge, Pastucci faces charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, both second-degree felonies as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and stalking.

Pastucci was arraigned July 1 before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode. The judge set bail at $25,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.