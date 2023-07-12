Accused sports memorabilia thief captured by state police

A man wanted for allegedly stealing sports memorabilia valued at over $13,000 from a West York store was captured Tuesday.

Jonathan Eisenhuth, 39, of Middleburg, Snyder County, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Bellefonte, Centre County after a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

West York Borough Police, who are investigating the case, said Eisenhuth is being processed at Pennsylvania State Police's Rockview Station and will eventually be transported back to York County to face charges.

Eisenhuth faces felony charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

He is accused of burglarizing Common Ground Collectibles, located in the 1600 block of West Market Street. The burglary took place just before 5 a.m. June 29 in the 1600 block of West Market Street. Police said a person wearing a mask forced entry into the business and took a number of high-value collectible items.

An investigation by West York Police identified Eisenhuth as a suspect in the case. Investigators allege that the man who broke into the store was Eisenhuth, noting in court documents that Eisenhuth had the same build as the masked man who was seen in surveillance video.

West York Borough Police allege that Eisenhuth was recorded on surveillance video June 28 walking around the store. According to investigators, the items on display that day were targeted in a burglary early the next morning.

When police identified Eisenhuth as a suspect, they also found he was on parole for other offenses, court documents said. Through parole records, police were able to call Eisenhuth on June 30. He told police he had the stolen property and would turn it over to them.

Eisenhuth allegedly told police he was struggling financially, needed a new place to live and acted alone in the burglary.

On July 3, the day Eisenhuth was going to turn over the stolen property to West York Borough Police, he allegedly texted officers to inform them he was not coming in. Instead, according to police, he said he would turn over the gloves he wore and the property to his counselor. There was no indication whether the reportedly stolen property was ever turned over to police.

He had been on the run from police since that time until he was captured Tuesday.