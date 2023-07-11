Suspect arrested in York City shooting that left 65-year-old man in critical condition

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 65-year-old man that happened Saturday in York City.

Brandon Ellerbe, 30, of York City, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said that help from the community after Ellerbe’s photo was released Monday helped bring about an arrest so quickly. The photo was released Monday on the York City Police website.

Ellerbe is being held in connection with the shooting of 65-year-old Sterling Miller around 4 p.m. Saturday. Miller was found with a single gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Market Street. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Ellerbe faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to online court records.

Lentz said further details on the arrest and Miller’s condition will be released later.