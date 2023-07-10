York City Police seek person in shooting that critically wounded man

Staff report

York City Police are trying to identify a person in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a man Saturday.

Police are asking for help identifying the person in the attached photo while investigating the shooting of Sterling Miller, 65, Saturday afternoon.

Miller, of York City, was found in the 1000 block of West Market Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is asked to contact police by submitting a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Those with information could also contact Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or 717-654-5264; call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

