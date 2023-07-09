Man in critical condition after York City shooting

A man was in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in York City, police said.

The 65-year-old man was shot one time, police said. Officers discovered the man around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Richland Avenue, according to York City Police.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to contact authorities by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

The tip line can also be reached by calling 717-849-2204.