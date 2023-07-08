NYC man arrested for his role in Conewago Township auto thefts

A New York City man is in custody for his alleged role in the theft of five vehicles from a Conewago Township auto auction business Thursday.

Elder Omar Ruiz-Casildo, 19, was charged with numerous third-degree felony counts related to the theft from ADESA Auto Auction, located in the first block of Industrial Road.

Ruiz-Casildo was one of four individuals involved in the vehicle thefts, according to police. He was tied to the taking of one of the vehicles, an orange 2018 BMW 340i, which was found abandoned at an Exxon convenience store around 8:30 a.m. in Allentown. Police there determined that the vehicle was one of the ones reported stolen earlier in the day and pursued by state police troopers.

Soon after that, a man sitting behind a nearby medical facility, later identified as Ruiz-Casildo, was taken into custody and transported back to the Exxon, where officers reviewed surveillance video and determined he was driving the stolen BMW, according to police.

State police released Ruiz-Casildo to the custody of Northern York Regional Police, who are investigating the vehicle thefts. He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and related conspiracy charges. State police also plan to file eluding charges against Ruiz-Casildo.

Ruiz-Casildo was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly. After he could not post his $100,000 bail, Ruiz-Casildo was taken to the York County Prison. A preliminary hearing in his case is set for July 20 before Judge David Eshbach.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, it was reported that one of the vehicles, a black 2019 Dodge Challenger, was seen fleeing the lot through a hole in the fence the thieves made by ramming a white 2015 Chevy Silverado through it. According to Northern York County Regional Police, surveillance footage showed the truck ramming the fence and three other vehicles — a white 2015 Maserati, the BMW and the Dodge Challenger — following it through the hole. Those three vehicles were later seen by Newberry Township and Fairview Township Police traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 83. Other police agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicles.

Four of the five cars taken were recovered. Besides the BMW, the white Chevy truck was abandoned in a wooded area off Big Conewago Avenue, running with the keys in it. A 2022 white Chevy Malibu, used by the thieves to maneuver around the auction lot, was found in another location on the lot.

The Maserati was stopped by spike strips deployed by state police. The driver, identified as Albiery Lugo-Reyes, was taken into custody by troopers and charged with aggravated assault, after almost hitting a trooper with the Maserati, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding. Northern York County Regional will file theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and conspiracy charges against Lugo-Reyes.

Lugo-Reyes is being held in the Lebanon County Prison. His bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is set for Thursday.

Lugo-Reyes was later identified as someone who was arrested in June 2022 for theft from the ADESA lot, according to police, who said he is a known gang member with ties to the Trinitarios gang from the Bronx, NY.

Court records didn’t indicate if the Dodge Challenger had been recovered or if any others involved were arrested.