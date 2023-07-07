DNA sealed the deal on homicide charges in 2022 case: Police

A man who served time for various gun crimes since he was 15 years old is now facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the 2022 shooting death of Demetres Lewis in York City.

Stephon Brown, 22, of New Freedom was arraigned on that charge Thursday before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan and denied bail.

Authorities didn’t have to go far to find Brown, who was already in York County Prison awaiting trial on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop back in April.

Lewis was found dead in a silver Honda Accord just before midnight Dec. 6, 2022, by York City Police officers in the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

It was DNA evidence that led to homicide charges being filed against Brown, according to court documents.

Investigators had already determined in the days following the murder that Brown was a suspect because a driver’s permit with Brown’s name was found near the Accord. A search of the Accord allegedly found a paycheck and additional state Department of Transportation paperwork with his name on it on the rear floorboard of the vehicle. Cell phone records also allegedly showed Brown had called Lewis, and cell tower information showed Brown was in the area of the murder the night it happened.

In viewing surveillance video from the night of the murder, police observed the suspect climbing a porch railing in the 700 block of West Locust Lane. The railing was swabbed to obtain a DNA sample, which was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police laboratory for analysis.

Police said the results showed Brown’s DNA matched that of the sample from the suspect left on the porch railing, prompting the criminal homicide charges.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21 before Magisterial District Court Judge Joel Toluba.

Brown was already in county prison awaiting trial on drug and gun charges following an April 1 traffic stop by York City Police. He ran from officers but was caught and found to have a handgun and about $5,000 in cash in his pockets, police said.

This arrest came after Brown served time in a couple of cases where he was a teenager charged as an adult, including one in which he allegedly shot and injured two brothers outside a William Penn Senior High School football game in 2016.

Investigators said Brown, at age 15, opened fire on Darius Allen and Antwan Jackson Jr. during a confrontation involving several people outside Small Athletic Field the night of Sept. 9.

Brown was arrested and faced numerous charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and 2,000 counts of reckless endangerment, based on the estimated size of the attendance in the stadium. Brown later pleaded guilty in 2018 in a deal that included dismissing 1,999 of the reckless endangerment counts and having him admit to just one all-encompassing count. Ultimately, he was released on time served.

He was in trouble with the law again the next year, when, as a 17-year-old, he allegedly fled from a York City Police officer one morning in January 2019.

When he was stopped, police said, Brown dropped a handgun with an extended magazine he was carrying. He was charged with two firearms counts, and then pleaded guilty to them a year later. He was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in prison, with a little more than a year of credit for time served.