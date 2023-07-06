Man arrested in York City homicide from December 2022

A New Freedom man was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2022 homicide of Demetres Lewis in York City.

Stephon Brown, 22, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Lewis, who was found dead in the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue just before midnight on Dec. 6, 2022.

Lewis, 34, lived in the 1000 block of Edison Street in York City and died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York City Police detectives continued the investigation following the murder, ultimately discovering additional evidence through multiple search warrants and interviews to bring homicide charges against Brown. Details of where he was arrested were not disclosed.

MORE:Bound Books offers cozy spaces and friendly faces in York City

MORE:Fourth of July weekend crashes up slightly from last year: state police

MORE:Ozone levels will make it a Code Orange day in York County

Lewis’ death was the 21st homicide in York City in 2022. There were a total of 22 homicides in York City in 2022, a record for the city.

Lewis' death led to a crackdown by the police in York City. Approximately 84 members of law enforcement were in action in York City as part of the Group Violence Initiative the city has participated in for several years. Forty-eight suspects were arrested between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14; eight were federally indicted on firearms charges, 16 individuals were arrested on firearm and/or drug charges, and 26 were arrested on outstanding charges. In addition, 12 firearms were seized, as were quantities of cocaine and marijuana.