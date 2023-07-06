Confrontation escalated from punch, to gunfire, to man's death: Testimony

Zachary Piccolo took a punch before a witness alleged he opened fire and killed a man outside her family’s home in Shrewsbury Township.

The 26-year-old Piccolo, of Nottingham, Md., now faces a potential trial while currently charged with a dozen counts, including homicide and attempted homicide from the May 22 shooting.

Investigators said he drove a car up the driveway of the home in the 4000 block of Steltz Road, and during a confrontation, fired a handgun. He allegedly shot and killed Alexander Thomas, the man who confronted and punched him, and then shot up the home and injured a woman in the process.

“Alex hit Zach, and Zach started firing,” Trinity Barton told a court Thursday.

Barton testified as a witness during a preliminary hearing in Piccolo’s case.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

She spoke in the small district courtroom in Shrewsbury Township. Members of the victims’ families and loved ones loaded seats behind the prosecution’s table. A few members of Piccolo’s family sat behind him on the other side of the room.

Piccolo himself lounged back in his seat at times as he listened to the testimony.

Barton recounted how Piccolo allegedly texted her about an hour-and-a-half before the shooting and talked about coming to her house.

In texts back, Barton said she tried to warn him away — one text quoted in the criminal complaint read, “Pull up … and get yaself in trouble” — and she tried telling him she was in York, saying she didn’t think he’d want to drive up that far.

“So, yeah, I lied about being in York,” she said.

Piccolo pulled up in the driveway anyway that evening while Barton, her 2-year-old son, her parents, her aunt, her cousin and Thomas were outside, she said. Her mom and dad were gardening at the time.

MORE:Man arrested in York City homicide from December 2022

MORE:Red Lion man convicted of dealing drug that led to overdose death

MORE:Burglary suspect was seen in sports memorabilia store the day before heist, police say

She indicated she recognized his car from work since she, Piccolo and Thomas all worked at a UPS facility in Maryland. The driver’s side window was down, and she could see him, she said.

Barton testified she asked what Piccolo was doing there, and that her mom, Elizabeth Harmon, yelled for him to leave the property.

The 23-year-old Thomas then walked up to the car for a confrontation she indicated lasted maybe about five seconds.

Barton said Thomas hit Piccolo through his window, apparently striking him in the face. She didn’t elaborate on why Thomas swung. But she said she saw Piccolo’s gun come up then for the first time.

“As soon as Alex punched Zach, that’s when his arm came up, and Alex got shot,” she testified.

Thomas went down and died at the scene. Police said he was shot in the torso.

Barton said she heard about five shots go off in rapid succession as the gunfire continued and apparently worked up toward the house. The family scattered.

“As soon as (Thomas) fell, that’s when the shots started coming our way,” Barton alleged.

Her mother, Harmon, was shot while trying to get into the house, she said.

Piccolo allegedly drove off when the shots ended.

The family called 911 around 5:25 p.m. that evening, charging documents show.

Before police arrived, a family member drove Harmon to a local hospital to receive treatment for a wound to her abdomen, according to charging documents.

A Pennsylvania State Police detective, Trooper Tyler Stepanchick, testified that investigators found 17 9mm shell casings at the scene — he corrected the initial count of 15 casings, saying two more were found later.

MORE:Arraignment postponed amid mental health questions for man charged in wife's death

MORE:Judge stands by no bail for man charged with molesting NY teen

MORE:Red Lion man convicted of dealing drug that led to overdose death

Shells were also found, along with holes in a fence, the home and an attached deck as Stepanchick testified they indicated a pattern of bullets tracking up from the driveway and followed people while they fled.

“They all seemed to be going in an upward direction,” he said.

Police arrested Piccolo the day after the shooting as Stepanchick said the PSP coordinated with Baltimore County police and its SWAT unit to take him into custody at his home.

Guns were also taken from the home, including a 9 mm pistol, Stepanchick. He said he believed 10-round and 17-round magazines were also found.

A potential motive for the shooting wasn’t discussed during the hearing.

Barton said though they worked at UPS, and though she knew both men, Thomas and Piccolo didn’t really know each other.

In charging documents, one witness told police that he thought Piccolo started texting Barton that day after he saw a Snapchat story of her and Thomas together.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Following his arrest, Piccolo was initially charged with criminal homicide, four counts of attempted homicide, four counts of reckless endangerment and a count of aggravated assault.

The charges were updated ahead of the hearing to include two new counts of attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.

Following the hearing, district court Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney found the evidence was sufficient to potentially go to trial, and she advanced the case up to the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Sweeney scheduled Piccolo’s formal arraignment for July 31.

The victims' family declined to comment after the hearing.

Piccolo remains jailed at York County Prison without bail.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.