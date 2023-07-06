Burglary suspect was in store day before heist took place

A 39-year-old man suspected of stealing $13,000 worth of sports memorabilia from a West York store was seen in the establishment the day before it was burglarized, investigators say.

Jonathan Eisenhuth, of Middleburg, reportedly agreed to turn over the stolen items to the authorities, but subsequently disappeared. Police say he remains at large.

West York Borough police allege that Eisenhuth was recorded on surveillance video June 28 walking around Common Ground Collectibles on West Market Street. According to investigators, the items on display there were targeted in a burglary early the next morning.

At about 5 a.m. June 29, a masked individual broke into Common Ground Collectibles and stole a number of items from the store. Investigators allege that the man who broke into the store was Eisenhuth, noting in court documents that Eisenhuth had the same build as the masked man who was seen in surveillance video.

Surveillance video showed the masked man used a rock to break the glass of the front door and placed the stolen property in a bag. In the court documents, West York Borough Police said they collected from a door blind and a display case, samples of blood left behind by the burglar.

MORE:Berks County man charged with burglarizing Springettsbury Township home

MORE:Red Lion man convicted of dealing drug that led to overdose death

MORE:Work on Route 74 in Lower Chanceford to begin Monday

When police identified Eisenhuth as a suspect, they also found he was on parole for other offenses, court documents said. Through parole records, police were able to call Eisenhuth on June 30. He told police he had the stolen property and would turn it over to them.

Eisenhuth allegedly told police he was struggling financially, needed a new place to live and acted alone in the burglary.

On July 3, the day Eisenhuth was going to turn over the stolen property West York Borough Police, he texted officers to inform them he was not coming in. Instead, he reportedly said he would turn over the gloves he wore and the property to his counselor. There was no indication whether the reportedly stolen property was ever turned over to police.

Police have been looking for him since that time. West York police have not responded to a request for more information about the case.

Eisenhuth faces felony charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In addition to York, investigators said Eisenhuth has connections to the Middleburg, Selingsgrove in Snyder County, Lewisburg in Union County, Williamsport in Lycoming County and Denver in Lancaster County.

Police say Eisenhuth may be with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Williamsport resident Bailey Marie Maggs. They may be driving a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza with Pennsylvania license plate LTA4060.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the West York Borough Police Department at (717) 854-1975, Extension 116 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.