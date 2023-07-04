York County man facing double murder charges in Maryland

An York County man is in custody, suspected of killing two people in Maryland on Saturday.

Steven Nolan, 53, of Airville is being held in the York County Prison without bail as he awaits an extradition hearing Friday hearing before Judge Harry M. Ness.

The double murder occurred Saturday in the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the bodies of two men — Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, of Pylesville — with gunshot wounds. A family dog was also shot and killed.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said initial information indicates Nolan shot Witherite in the home and shot Octavec outside of the residence before fleeing the scene. A motive for the murders is still under investigation.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained charges in Maryland for Nolan.

