West York Police seek suspect in sports memorabilia theft

West York Borough Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing sports memorabilia valued at about $13,000.

After an investigation into the burglary of Common Ground Collectibles in West York, police identified Jonathan Thomas Eisenhuth, 39, of Middleburg, Snyder County, as a suspect. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Eisenhuth and charged him with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Police said they suspect Eisenhuth may be with his girlfriend, Bailey Marie Maggs, 23, of Williamsport. Maggs may be driving a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza with Pennsylvania registration LTA4060, police said. The two may still be in the York County or Lancaster County areas.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eisenhuth and Maggs contact York County Crimestoppers at 717-755-8477 or call West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975.

The burglary took place just before 5 a.m. June 29 in the 1600 block of West Market Street. Police said a person wearing a mask forced entry into the business and took a number of high-dollar collectible items.

With Common Ground specializing in athletic memorabilia, investigators focused on those familiar with the sports card market across the mid-Atlantic region.

It was through that investigation Eisenhuth was identified as a suspect, police said.

