Berks County man charged with burglarizing Springettsbury Township home

A Berks County man was arrested and charged with burglary by Springettsbury Township Police.

Frederick Griffiths, 57, of Wernersville, Berks County, was arrested after he was seen jumping out of a rear window of a home in the first block of Mount Zion Road around 4 p.m. June 25, police said.

According to police, the homeowner saw an unknown man enter the home through his surveillance system. Police said they saw Griffiths jump out the window with the person’s property after they arrived, and officers caught him shortly after that.

Griffiths is facing first-degree felony burglary and criminal trespass charges as well as misdemeanor theft, weapons and receiving stolen property charges.

He was arraigned before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney on June 25 and his bail was set at $5,000. Griffiths was unable to post bail and remains in York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in his case is set for July 18 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

