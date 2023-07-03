Arraignment postponed amid mental health questions for man charged in wife's death

Ronald Kachinski waits.

The now-78-year-old, accused of killing his wife, waits for a decision on whether he’s mentally competent to stand trial. And as a result, he must wait another two months to be arraigned into the county court system.

Kachinski's case has been in limbo since February while an evaluation process unfolds, seeking answers to mental health questions — a similar scenario for several other local homicide and criminal cases.

At a hearing Monday, Judge Kathleen Prendergrast agreed to give a doctor more time to finish a report on Kachinski’s evaluation, and she postponed his arraignment until late September.

Kachinski is charged with first- and third-degree murder along with a felony count of strangulation.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators allege he attacked his wife, Sandra Anderson, in their Springfield Township home on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021, and then called 911 to report it, charging documents show.

Kachinski allegedly told investigators he woke up that morning feeling “something wasn’t right in his head,” and he “snapped.” He allegedly admitted he strangled Anderson for about one minute before she died, police said in the criminal complaint.

He was then charged and arrested that day, and he’s been held at York County Prison without bail since then.

The process to bring the case before a district court judge for a preliminary hearing — when a judge decides whether evidence is sufficient for a case to advance into the York County Court of Common Pleas for a potential trial — was delayed several times through 2022 and into early this year, according to court documents.

The postponements prompted prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree to bypass the preliminary hearing and send the case straight to common pleas.

Judge Prendergrast signed off on the move Feb. 6, and the case was transferred up.

But it has largely stalled over the past four months, aside from some procedural moves, with no formal arraignment as Kachinski underwent a mental competency evaluation.

Monday’s hearing was scheduled for Prendergrast to arraign him and hear an update on the competency process.

Kachinski’s attorney, Clasina Houtman, explained the evaluation process isn’t completed yet, and that a doctor asked to have until the end of August to submit a report.

The findings would be used to help determine whether Kachinski is mentally competent to stand trial.

Houtman asked to postpone the arraignment until after the full report is submitted.

Prendergrast agreed and rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 25.

