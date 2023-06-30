Judge stands by no bail for man charged with molesting NY teen

A Glen Rock man will stay in jail with no bail while trial-bound on accusations he molested a Buffalo, New York-area teenager he had lured to his home.

Dale Kumler, 24, faces 10 sex assault charges locally in a case that followed an intense search for the youth by investigators in two states and the FBI over the course of a day last month.

He is also charged in Erie County, New York, and prosecutors said a federal case could come as well. In the meantime, he remains in custody at York County Prison while denied bail.

Kumler’s attorney argued to have a bail amount set during a preliminary hearing in district court in the case Thursday.

Bernard Ilkhanoff pointed out that he has never handled a case, with charges similar to Kumler’s, “where bail was flat-out denied.” This isn’t a capital case, he noted.

York County prosecutors opposed the change, saying bail should either remain denied or at least set at an extreme amount. Assistant District Attorney Elaine Preli suggested $1 million.

“They are absolutely terrified of the idea of him being released on bail,” Preli said of the youth’s family.

Investigators allege Kumler drove to Grand Island, New York — a community between Buffalo and Niagara Falls, nearly six hours north of York County — picked up the 13-year-old sometime around 11:15 p.m. on the night of May 24, and then drove back home to Glen Rock.

MORE:Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Dover Township crash

MORE:South Western advances five bathroom, no showers policies

MORE:Final guilty plea made from robbery that killed Whispering Wind Bear Spirit

The youth wiped her phone through a factory reset and left it behind. Investigators believe she may have climbed through a window instead of the front door in order to bypass a doorbell camera.

The teen’s parents called Erie County police early the next morning when her mother found her bed empty, touching off a missing child investigation.

A link was discovered during the search as police alleged the girl was friends with Kumler as online gamers on Xbox. An account username matched an Instagram handle connected to Kumler, investigators said.

Police ran his name through databases and pulled information, such as traffic camera video and cell phone data, that they said helped track him to his Glen Rock home.

Kumler was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and questioned during the investigation. He allegedly admitted he picked up the girl, but initially said he left her in Harrisburg, charging documents show.

Investigators searched Kumler’s home, though, and found the teen under a pile of clothes in his bedroom, charging documents show.

Kumler was interviewed again, and police alleged he admitted he touched the child inappropriately in the house. He was charged and arrested.

The child was returned to her parents after they drove down to York County.

The York Dispatch’s policy is to not publish the names of alleged victims in sexual assault cases.

In York County, Kumler currently faces felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a minor.

He appeared before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney in New Freedom on Thursday. Attorney Ilkhanoff agreed to have the case advance to Common Pleas Court, and then argued for Sweeney to reverse her initial decision to deny bail for Kumler.

He said Kumler was never arrested before this case and has no prior criminal history. He also argued Kumler lives and works in York County and isn’t a flight risk if released.

“He’s not going to be difficult to find if he takes off,” Ilkhanoff said. “He’s not going to take off.”

Preli argued for the denied bail or a high amount. She said that though Kumler has no prior criminal record, the allegations in this case speak volumes. She struggled a bit to make an analogy.

“Words can’t describe what was done here,” she said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“They are seriously looking at charging him federally,” she said.

Judge Sweeney stuck by her initial decision to deny bail, saying she is concerned about adequately protecting the teen and the community.

She told Ilkhanoff that he can revisit the issue in Common Pleas Court after Kumler is formally arraigned, which she scheduled for July 24.

Ilkhanoff and Kumler's parents declined to comment after the hearing.

As the York County case progresses, Kumler faces a felony second-degree kidnapping charge in Erie County. A local judge granted his extradition to New York earlier this month, though attorneys say the plan now is to resolve Kumler's case in Pennsylvania before he goes to New York for the case there.

Preli noted Thursday the FBI is still investigating the incident, which could lead to a potential federal indictment on top of the state cases

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.