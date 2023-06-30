Homicide cases advance with suspects set to face potential trials

Three men now face murder charges from separate shootings as their cases move forward, while a fourth is set to be arraigned in another homicide case.

Tyrell Christian, Rashad Colon, Antonio Jones and Kamron Dowsey each advanced to the York County Court of Common pleas in respective, separate cases over the past two weeks.

All three are charged as suspects in fatal shootings, including one incident where nearly 100 bullets were fired along a York City street in broad daylight.

TYRELL CHRISTIAN

Christian, 29, of no fixed address, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Ethan Mooney multiple times late in the night of Sept. 27, 2022. Mooney died from his injuries about an hour later at a local hospital.

One witness told York City Police he purchased crack from Christian the night of the shooting, and he identified Christian’s vehicle. He alleged he saw Christian approach Mooney, and then he heard the first of what police said were five gunshots. The witness fled after hearing the first shot, according to charging documents.

Another witness, according to investigators, identified Christian by the name of “Big Diablo” and said she heard he shot Mooney because he “disrespected his girl.”

Christian was initially charged with criminal homicide.

The case recently advanced out of a district court, and the charges were updated to counts of first- and third-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm filed against Christian.

He was arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas on that case Thursday.

Christian also faces charges stemming from his arrest on a warrant in the homicide case.

York City police alleged he was one of the people riding in a car that was stopped on North West Street in January.

Christian allegedly ran when police tried to take him into custody, and he led officers on a foot chase until they stopped him.

In that case, he’s charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, providing false identification and fleeing police.

RASHAD COLON AND ANTONIO JONES

Colon, 21, of York City, and Jones, 23, of Springettsbury Township, are accused of joining two other men in shooting and killing Shaheim Carr in July 2022 outside a home along West Philadelphia Street.

Investigators allege three of the men charged after Carr while he was on the sidewalk and chased him into a breezeway where he died. The fourth man stayed with the car the group used, according to charging documents.

About 100 bullets were fired during the incident, police said.

The first suspect, Jaquez Brown, was arrested a few days after the shooting, and he’s now charged with first- and third-degree murder.

Nine months later, Colon and Jones were each charged with homicide in April as the investigation continued.

They now each face first-degree murder charges after their cases advanced out of a district court and were updated. They were arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas on June 19, court documents show.

Police have not yet charged or publicly identified the fourth suspect in this case.

Jones is also charged with criminal homicide along with two other men, Trayquan Robinson and Tyler Orr, in another case.

The three are accused in the shooting death of Phillip Banks, 20, in 2018. Details of the case are sealed, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

KAMRON DOWSEY

Dowsey, 20, of York City, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Olajuwon Brabham at a home in the 400 block of Salem Avenue the night of April 23.

According to charging documents, video recorded the incident and showed Dowsey pointing a handgun at Brabham during an argument. Police said Dowsey was heard telling Brabham, “Don’t reach for nothing,” and he’ll “fire down” on him.

Dowsey then allegedly opened fire and shot Brabham multiple times. He was then seen fleeing the house and getting into a car, investigators said in charging documents.

A bystander apparently then pulled Brabham out of the house, police had reported. When police arrived on the scene, they found him on the sidewalk outside.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A shell casing was found in the dining room of the home during the investigation, charging documents show.

Dowsey was charged with criminal homicide, and then arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting.

A district court judge on June 23 decided to advance the case to the York County Court of Common Pleas where Dowsey could face a potential trial.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned July 17, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.