Red Lion man convicted of dealing drug that led to overdose death

A Red Lion man faces prison time for dealing a drug that killed a man two years ago.

A jury found Hunter Bowles, 25, guilty of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device at the end of his trial Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators alleged Bowles sold drugs to Jefferson Bracey Jr., 25, the night before Bracey was found dead from an overdose at a home in Fawn Township on March 26, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Bracey texted Bowles as they set up the deal. Police said the number found on Bracey’s phone matched Bowles’ number, and they found the two had messaged each other on Facebook in the past.

Troopers spoke to Bowles during the investigation. When they said it was about the death of someone he knew, Bowles allegedly responded by saying, “Jeff Bracey,” the charging documents state.

Bowles allegedly told police he was certain he sold the drugs that caused Bracey’s death.

The complaint says he recalled putting 1½ clear capsules in Bracey’s mailbox a day or two before the overdose as part of a deal they worked out. Bracey apparently left money for the drug in the box.

An autopsy found Bracey died from fentanyl toxicity. Testing showed a capsule found in Bracey’s room with him contained fentanyl, police said in the complaint.

Police also learned Bracey had overdosed another time, about four months before he died, in November 2020.

Investigators alleged that incident came after he and Bowles messaged each other on Facebook to set up a deal using the mailbox. Emergency responders helped Bracey recover that time by dosing him with Narcan, the complaint shows.

After the jury reached its verdict in Bowles’ trial, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft ordered a pre-sentence investigation. She then scheduled his sentencing for Aug. 10, court documents show.

