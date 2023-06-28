York City man charged with attempted criminal homicide

A 55-year-old York City man is under arrest for attempted criminal homicide stemming from an incident that occurred Monday.

Michael Leroy Small was taken into custody Tuesday in the 900 block of Elm Street in York City by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the York County Drug Task Force and York City Police.

Small is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies. He also was charged with theft by unlawful taking of movable property, a third-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and tampering with evidence.

Preliminary arraignment for Small on those charges is scheduled to take place Wednesday before Judge Adrian Boxley Sr.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Boundary Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Monday for a woman who was assaulted with a deadly weapon, according to York City Police.

The woman was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage, conducted interviews and applied for multiple search warrants to obtain an arrest warrant for Small.

A preliminary hearing in the case before Judge Thomas L. Harteis is scheduled for July 12.