Final guilty plea made from robbery that killed Whispering Wind Bear Spirit

The last of six suspects involved in a robbery that led to Whispering Wind Bear Spirit's 2021 shooting death admitted to his role in the fatal encounter.

And he’ll soon be released from jail as part of his sentence.

Oscar Cook, 21, of Spring Garden Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary. Other counts of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit a robbery were dismissed as part of the plea, court documents show.

A judge sentenced him to approximately 1-2 years of confinement followed by three years of probation, the documents show. Cook was then credited with 781 days of time at York County Prison, or a little more than two years, since his arrest in 2021.

That means with his time already served, he’ll be released from the prison soon and begin probation.

Cook was part of a group of six guys, including brothers Ryan and Nicholas Strada, who plotted to infiltrate a home and take back a pound of marijuana that Ryan Strada alleged was stolen from him.

Phillip Sullivan II, Michael Stewart and Jaden Landis were also part of the plan, which escalated to the firing of a gun and the death of a person named Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, according to the investigation and prior guilty pleas.

The night of May 3, 2021, Sullivan drove Landis, Stewart and Cook to the house in the 300 block of Smyser Street. They hung out with the people inside, including Spirit, for about an hour and a half, police said.

Cook then went outside and met the Strada brothers when they pulled up, police said.

Cook returned to the house and was followed by the Stradas. That led to Ryan fighting a man inside the house while Nicholas pointed a gun to keep everyone else back.

Spirit, though, didn’t back down. They walked toward the brothers in an attempt to get them out of the house, according to police.

Nicholas fired his gun in the heat of the moment, and Spirit was shot once in the chest. The 41-year-old died a couple hours later in the early morning hours of May 4.

Most of the group fled the house after the shooting, though Cook was apparently left behind, according to charging documents.

Charges followed soon after as police investigated.

Each member of the group then pleaded guilty to their roles in the case over the past year, beginning with Ryan Strada.

The 22-year-old, of Manchester Township, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and to charges in three other unrelated cases in August 2022. Added up, he was sentenced to a total of 10 to 20 years in a state prison.

Nicholas Strada, 19, of York City, pleaded guilty next to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was then sentenced to 12-25 years in prison. The sentences for both brothers were modified last Friday to add one year of re-entry supervision when their prison terms end.

Phillip Sullivan, 20, of Lititz, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment last November. He was sentenced to five years of probation. Sullivan is also charged in Lancaster County with several counts from a fatal DUI hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy there in July 2021. Court documents show his trial is scheduled for October.

Michael Stewart, 24, of Harrisburg, also pleaded guilty last November to misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

Jaden Landis, 20, of Manchester Township, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was sentenced to 6-23 months at York County Prison and three years of probation.

Oscar Cook’s sentence also included orders to complete drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations and to undergo any recommended treatments or counseling, court documents show.

