Driver pleads guilty but mentally ill in shootout with troopers

A Maryland man admitted he opened fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers while mentally ill during a pursuit through Adams and York counties nearly three years ago.

Gregory Kalinyak, 54, of Gaithersburg, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two new counts of aggravated assault in which he attempted to injure “designated individuals,” court documents show.

He made the plea during a hearing in his case last Friday.

Counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fleeing police, carrying a firearm without a license and two apparently added counts of assault of officers were dismissed as part of the plea.

Kalinyak was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in a state prison, court documents show.

Police said he opened fire on troopers near the York-Adams County line in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020.

Kalinyak's family initially called state police asking for a welfare check, saying he left his home in Gaithersburg with a gun while talking about possible self-harm, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

Troopers used OnStar to track Kalinyak’s pickup truck to Route 15 near Gettysburg. They later found him stopped on the highway further north in Latimore Township, Adams County, details in the criminal complaint show.

As troopers walked up to the truck, Kalinyak drove off and led police on a brief pursuit up Route 15. The truck ran over spike strips and was stopped on the highway in Franklin Township, York County, the complaint shows.

Kalinyak then got out of his truck and fired a handgun several times at the troopers. Police returned fire as Kalinyak ran along the highway before fleeing into a wooded area, according to the complaint.

Nobody was shot, but bullets struck the passenger side mirror and window of a patrol vehicle, police said.

Officers from several state and local departments helped the troopers search the area for Kalinyak until he was found and taken into custody about two hours later. Police noted in the complaint he had a gun next to him when he was arrested.

As part of his sentence, Kalinyak was given credit for 1,002 days served while in custody at York County Prison between his arrest and the guilty plea.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.