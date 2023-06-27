Witness to Kain Heiland slaying testifies as alleged shooter, 13, faces possible trial

One of Kain Heiland’s friends said he remembered hearing the 12-year-old Red Lion boy screaming after he was shot in April.

The boy gave his account of the shooting in court Tuesday. The suspect, 13-year-old Nolan Grove, another of Kain’s friends, is charged with killing Kain while handling his father's handgun. Grove looked on from the defendant's table.

Investigators allege Grove shot Kain outside Grove’s home on the evening of April 1 as the three boys spent the day hanging out together while out and about.

Grove and the third boy allegedly ran from the scene after the shooting, back to the third boy’s house. That boy, also 13, whose name The York Dispatch is not publishing, testified they went back to the scene a short time later.

“I heard Kain screaming, and I ran over there,” the boy said.

When asked about it by Grove’s attorney, Farley Holt, the boy also said he went back to the scene to pick up a BB gun he’d dropped when Kain was shot.

The York Dispatch has chosen not to identify the juvenile witness. The boy's father, who uses a different surname, previously told The York Dispatch that his son struggled — with bullies and with his own emotional fallout from witnessing the incident — in the months following the shooting.

“I never expected anything like that to happen,” the father, Gypsy Manson, said in a previous interview. “I have no idea what to do as a dad.”

Like many Red Lion residents, Manson and his son were stirred by the sudden and unexpected violence. The father has organized several fundraisers for the Heiland family and took to creating sidewalk art near where the incident took place.

“I just try to use that as part of the healing,” he said.

Case moving forward: Manson's son testified during a preliminary hearing, which led to District Judge John Fishel deciding the evidence was sufficient to advance the case to the common pleas court level. There, Grove faces a potential trial on the allegations.

Members of the legal teams and Heiland's family arrived and left Tuesday's preliminary hearing without making comments to the media.

Grove, who is being charged as an adult, is scheduled to be formally arraigned July 27 on charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, along with four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Leading up to the shooting: The three boys hung out together that day. Grove planned to stay at the third boy's house while his parents were away.

The boy told investigators that Grove played with .380-caliber handgun, allegedly taken from a gun case in his father's home, throughout the day. He was seen loading and unloading the magazine, turning the red laser sight on and off several times and fidgeting with the weapon, according to charging documents.

Grove also allegedly pointed the gun at Kain at least twice that evening.

During one incident, security video at one of the boys’ homes showed the laser sight shining on Kain. He told Grove to take his finger off the trigger, according to police.

"This is not fair," Pennsylvania State Police quoted Kain as saying in charging documents. "I’m the only one without a gun.”

The third boy reportedly had a BB gun, which was not fired.

That boy later started a two-hour FaceTime call with a fourth boy as the group hung out, police said.

Video from the call, which appeared on social media, showed another incident in which Grove pointed the gun at Kain, shining the laser sight on him as Kain was lying on the ground with his face covered, charging documents show.

Other witness statements: The teen from the FaceTime call told police he saw Grove point the gun at Kain and the other boy multiple times and once at a building. He also said he heard Grove fire the gun, charging documents show.

Other young witnesses told investigators about a dispute over a scooter that evening, during which Grove allegedly said he wasn’t afraid to shoot anybody. One witness said Grove also pointed the gun at the others after the confrontation, according to charging documents.

The three boys crossed a neighbor’s yard near Grove’s home around 8:20 p.m., with the witness saying Grove had fidgeted with the gun around that time, according to police. Grove also allegedly teased Kain about his mom, one of a slew of such jokes allegedly made that day.

Kain reportedly told him to be quiet.

Grove replied with either “You know what happens” or “You know what would happen,” according to what the witness told police. Grove then allegedly pulled the gun from his sweatshirt pocket while he walked behind Kain, charging documents show.

The pistol fired into Kain's back, police said.

After the shooting: The third boy yelled an expletive at Grove, and Grove was heard saying, “I’m so sorry, K,” charging documents show.

The boys then allegedly ran from the scene.

Neither teen called 911, police said. Not right away, at least. Grove called his father, who was in Harrisburg at the time, police said.

The witness went back home and told his parents about the shooting, and they called 911, charging documents show.

Other court documents show Grove’s mother told investigators that Grove told her the shooting was unintentional. He held the gun while swinging his arm and it fired accidentally.

Grove allegedly took the gun from a firearm case in his father’s living room. A magnet, which investigators found attached to a different firearm safe in the home, was used to unlock a hidden compartment holding the handgun.

Investigators said the gun was found back in the case and missing one round. An analysis of the gun reportedly matched ammunition found near Kain’s body.

Grove charged: The investigation into the shooting went to a York County grand jury, which recommended the charges. Grove was charged May 5, a little more than a month after the shooting.

Following his arrest, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook reportedly refused to put the 13-year-old in York County Prison. She instead had the county’s juvenile probation department make arrangements for him to be held at a KidsPeace, a juvenile center outside of the county.

Grove is still in custody there.

Holt indicated the situation could change depending on factors like available bed space at the facility. He spoke during a different hearing held earlier Tuesday to discuss Grove’s custody situation.

Holt also said he intends to undergo a process that would seek to transfer Grove’s case to juvenile court by decertifying the adult charges.

That filing, Holt said, would follow right after Grove’s arraignment into the common pleas court next month.

— Staff reporter Meredith Willse contributed to this report. Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.