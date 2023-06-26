Investigators say Dover woman tried to wrap her mother's head in duct tape

Investigators say a Dover woman tried wrapping duct tape around her mother’s head, as they now accuse her of helping her husband kill the 67-year-old woman three weeks ago.

Johana Ramos, 31, faces charges of homicide and conspiracy following a Friday interview with prosecutors and police, during which police said she admitted she tried to tape her mother’s head.

Northern York County Regional police found Ramos' mother, Lourdes Ramos Baez, dead under a pile of clothes in the home where Ramos and her husband, William Torres Gautier, lived in the first block of South Main Street in Dover Borough on June 6.

Ramos Baez had duct tape on her face and coat hangers around her neck. Her arms were bound behind her back, scissors were stabbed in her back and one of her Achilles tendons was cut, police said in charging documents. A white substance had also been poured on her.

Officers called: Police went to the home shortly after noon that day after a neighbor, at Ramos’ urging, called 911, charging documents show.

Torres Gautier allegedly confronted the officers at a rear gate, demanding they leave, while police said Ramos was seen behind her husband mouthing the words, “Help me,” the documents show.

When police moved to get into the yard, Torres Gautier allegedly slammed a gate on an officer, which led to a scuffle as police tried to take the man into custody and into a squad car, according to the charging documents.

Ramos then asked police to check on her mother in the house, charging documents show, and officers found Ramos Baez’s body in her bedroom.

At the scene, Ramos told police that Torres Gautier went “ballistic” — a word investigators quoted her as saying in charging documents — around 5:30 that morning. She alleged she heard him kick in her mother’s door followed by screams.

Ramos said she gathered up her children and took them outside where they stayed through the morning.

Over those hours, Ramos told police that Torres Gautier kept telling them not to come into the house, that he was “inside fixing things” and “using Clorox,” statements police attributed to her in charging documents.

Ramos also alleged that her husband talked about killing her mother and taking her money the night prior.

Torres Gautier, 42, was charged with homicide, along with counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He remains jailed at York County Prison without bail.

Ramos' role: A week and a half after the homicide, police said they got a call about the case.

According to charging documents, a woman spoke to an officer June 16 about the dinner she had with Ramos the night before. She alleged Ramos told her she helped with her mother’s death by trying to put tape on her head.

The woman, according to police, also told them she asked Ramos what she would do if investigators asked her about that part of the incident. She alleged Ramos' response was she'd tell police she was afraid of Torres Gautier, the charging documents show.

Police held on to the information for a week, waiting for Ramos’ scheduled interview at the York County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

She spoke about the day of the homicide and allegedly made a statement that Torres Gautier had once asked her for tape. An officer what happened next.

“Ramos, after a long pause, stated that she had to tell PD something,” police said in charging documents.

Ramos allegedly elaborated by saying Torres Gautier couldn’t find the tape, so she went up to her mother’s bedroom and found him on top of Ramos Baez, holding her arms back. Her face was bloodied, and she was still breathing, Ramos allegedly told police.

Ramos then found duct tape on a shelf in the room, according to court records.

For about two minutes, while Torres Gautier allegedly held the woman’s head up, Ramos allegedly told investigators she tried to wrap the tape on her mother’s face and head, but couldn’t. She alleged Torres Gautier then told her to leave the room, charging documents show.

Police asked if Ramos knew anyone she felt comfortable confiding information like that with, and she allegedly mentioned the woman who had called Northern York Regional Police.

Ramos allegedly told investigators about the dinner the two had and that they talked about the homicide but said she never told the woman she took part in her mother’s death.

Ramos was charged after the interview and taken into custody.

Court documents show she’s now also jailed at York County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for July 7 before District Judge David Eschbach.

Torres Gautier has his preliminary hearing before Judge Eschbach slated for Aug. 1 after his initial dates, which were set for last week, were rescheduled.

On top of the homicide accusations, police allege Torres Gautier spat on an officer, kicked and broke a squad car’s camera system, as well as a rear window during his arrest.

Additional case: He’s also charged in a second case that grew out of his homicide arrest.

A York County Sheriff's deputy alleged that Torres Gautier yelled at police, soiled a holding cell and damaged a light while he was being held at the county's central booking unit and going through the booking process on the afternoon of June 6, charging documents show.

In that case, he faces counts of institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, with a preliminary hearing also set for Aug. 1.

