Daughter of woman killed in Dover charged with homicide

A second arrest has been made in connection to a Dover borough homicide that happened earlier in June.

Johana Ramos, daughter of Lourdes Ramos, was arrested Friday in connection to the crime, police reported. Johan Ramos, 31, was taken to central booking and charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

She is being held in York County Prison without bond, according to a news release from Northern York County Regional Police Department.

On June 6, William Torres Gautier, 42, was arrested after Northern York County Regional Police responded to a call about a domestic situation at a home in the first block of South Main Street in Dover.

Police spoke to Torres Gautier along with Johana Ramos and two children when they arrived, according to a news release. The woman, they said, seemed to be signaling for help.

When officers tried to talk to her, police alleged Torres Gautier got in the way and struck one officer by pushing a section of a wooden fence at them, according to the release.

Torres Gautier was taken into custody then, police said in the release.

Johana Ramos then told police her mother needed help in the home. They went inside and found 67-year-old Lourdes Ramos dead in an upstairs bedroom. Police found her body in her bedroom under a pile of clothes and other items. Police said she had duct tape wrapped around her face, clothes hangers around her neck and a pair of scissors sticking out of her back, according to the complaint.

Police now say Johana Ramos participated in the homicide and helped her husband duct tape her mother's face and head.

Torres Gautier, 42, is charged with criminal homicide along with three felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

He is being held in York County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 before District Judge David Eshbach.

Johana Ramos' preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 before Eshbach.

Reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report.